Gregg Wallace apologises for 'middle-class women' comment

MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace has apologised for suggesting allegations against him came from "a handful of middle-class women of a certain age".

"I want to apologise for any offence that I caused with my post yesterday, and any upset I may have caused to a lot of people," he said in a video posted on his Instagram story.

"I wasn't in a good head space when I posted it. I've been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion, I felt very alone, under siege, yesterday, when I posted it.

"It's obvious to me I need to take some time out while this investigation is under way. I hope you understand and I do hope that you will accept this apology."

Wallace's apology came after an earlier video, uploaded on Sunday, in which he said there had been "13 complaints" from "over 4,000 contestants" he had worked with in 20 years on the BBC show MasterChef.

He suggested allegations that he had behaved inappropriately came from "a handful of middle-class women of a certain age".

One of his accusers said the comments showed he "clearly hasn't learnt his lesson", while another said he wrongly "seems to be saying he's the victim of classism".

Wallace stepped back from MasterChef last week after allegations were made that he had made inappropriate comments while working on the show.

A BBC investigation heard from 13 people spanning a range of ages, who worked across five different shows.

Wallace has denied behaviour of a sexually harassing nature.

Earlier on Monday, a Downing Street spokesman described Wallace's comments as "inappropriate and misogynistic".

“As you know, the BBC is conducting an independent review into workplace culture, which must deliver clear and timely recommendations, and it’s essential that staff and the wider public have confidence that the BBC takes these issues seriously, ” a government spokesman said.

Asked whether Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer believed the BBC represented good value for money after another scandal involving one of its presenters, the spokesman replied: “As I say, it’s important that the public have got confidence that the BBC are taking these issues seriously.

“It’s right that the BBC are conducting this independent review, and the public would expect to see clear and timely recommendations, followed up on as result of this review.”

No 10 has also confirmed Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy held talks with BBC bosses in the wake of the row about his behaviour.

MasterChef is due to continue on BBC One at 21:00 GMT on Monday, with further episodes scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday.

However, MP Rupa Huq has suggested the BBC consider pausing the series while Wallace’s behaviour is investigated.