Gregg Wallace dropped by charity that appointed him in honour of autistic son

Ambitious about Autism is ‘no longer working with’ the MasterChef presenter - Ambitious for Autism

Gregg Wallace has been dropped by a charity that appointed him as ambassador in honour of his autistic son.

Ambitious about Autism said it was “no longer working with” the MasterChef presenter after sexual harassment allegations were made against him.

Wallace, 60, “stepped away” from his role on the cooking programme on Thursday while an investigation into the allegations is conducted.

The television presenter took on the charity role in 2022 after his four-year-old son, Sid, was diagnosed with autism.

But the charity announced on Friday that it had cut ties with him.

“In light of recent allegations, we are no longer working with Gregg Wallace,” a spokesman said.

“We have let him know our decision and thanked him for his support of our work over the last two years.”

Accused by multiple women

Wallace has been accused by multiple women of sexually inappropriate conduct, including mimicking a sexual act on a member of staff and stripping off his clothes in a way that made staff feel uncomfortable.

Lawyers for Wallace told BBC News that it was entirely false that he had engaged in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature.

Banijay UK, which makes MasterChef for the BBC, said it was conducting “an immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate”.

In 2023, Wallace quit another BBC programme, Inside the Factory, over claims of “inappropriate comments made to staff”. He said at the time that he was leaving the show because he wanted to spend more time with his son.

One lesbian colleague has accused Wallace of being “fascinated” by her sex life and having “constantly” made jokes about a colleague’s sexuality.

Ulrika Jonsson, a former contestant on Celebrity MasterChef, said that, when she was on the programme, Wallace apologised after making a “joke” about rape.

GreggWallace/Instagram

The television presenter Kirsty Wark also told the BBC that there were “two occasions” when Wallace “used sexualised language in front of a number of people” when she appeared on Celebrity MasterChef in 2011.

Sir Rod Stewart accused him of being a “tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully” for “humiliating” his wife, Penny Lancaster, when she appeared on Celebrity MasterChef.

A BBC spokesman said: “We take any issues that are raised with us seriously, and we have robust processes in place to deal with them. We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.

“Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company, we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them.”