Gregg Wallace latest: Penny Lancaster prepared to go to ‘authorities’ over MasterChef host after bullying claims

Penny Lancaster has said she is prepared to go to the ‘appropriate authorities’ over Gregg Wallace’s behaviour, after the MasterChef host stepped down following allegations he made inappropriate sexual comments over multiple years.

Ms Lancaster’s husband, Rod Stewart, took to Instagram on Thursday to accuse Wallace of “humiliating” his wife and then having the footage “cut” when she was a contestant on the celebrity version of Masterchef in 2021.

A spokesperson for Penny Lancaster has now said she is happy to “talk to the appropriate authorities” after the host stepped down from the BBC show.

A spokesperson told the MailOnline: ‘While Penny is happy to talk to the appropriate authorities should they feel she has anything useful to add, she will not be discussing the matter with any broadcaster or newspaper at this time.’

Several MasterChef stars have spoken out against Wallace, who has stepped down following allegations he made inappropriate sexual comments over multiple years.

Wallace left the BBC programme on Thursday (28 November) amid claims made by 13 people who worked with him on shows over a 17-year period.

The Independent has contacted Wallace’s representatives for comment. A BBC spokesperson said “any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated”.

Key points

Wallace posts cryptic Instagram message to social media

Penny Lancaster breaks silence on accusations

What allegations are Wallace facing?

Gregg Wallace thanks public for support in statement

Wallace posts cryptic Instagram message to social media

09:51 , Holly Evans

Gregg Wallace has taken to social media in the wake of allegations made against him, including that he made a number of inappropriate and sexualised comments towards colleagues.

Sharing to Instagram, the Masterchef presenter posted a photo of a gingerbread man with the caption ‘Enjoy your weekend’.

Wallace left the BBC programme on Thursday (28 November) amid claims made by 13 people who worked with him on shows over a 17-year period.

Gregg Wallace shared the post to his Instagram on Saturday morning (Instagram)

Gregg Wallace dropped by autism charity

09:26 , Holly Evans

Presenter Gregg Wallace has been dropped from an autism charity in the wake of allegations that he made inappropriate comments to colleagues.

He was announced as an ambassador to Ambitious about Autism after his son Sid, four, was diagnosed with the condition.

An Ambitious about Autism spokesperson said: “In light of recent allegations, we are no longer working with Gregg Wallace.

“We have let him know our decision and thanked him for his support of our work over the last two years.”

Wallace ‘fully cooperating’ with production company review

09:01 , Athena Stavrou

Gregg Wallace is “committed to fully co-operating” with an external review by MasterChef’s production company, Banijay UK.

A statement by the company said: “This week the BBC received complaints from individuals in relation to historical allegations of misconduct while working with presenter Gregg Wallace on one of our shows.

“Whilst these complainants have not raised the allegations directly with our show producers or parent company Banijay UK, we feel that it is appropriate to conduct an immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate.

“While this review is under way, Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on MasterChef and is committed to fully co-operating throughout the process.

“Banijay UK’s duty of care to staff is always a priority and our expectations regarding behaviour are made clear to both cast and crew on all productions, with multiple ways of raising concerns, including anonymously, clearly promoted on set.

“Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately.”

Who is celebrity chef Gregg Wallace?

08:00 , Athena Stavrou

Mr Wallace, 60, is best known for co-presenting MasterChef alongside John Torode since 2005, as well as its spin-offs Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals.

He was the original presenter of the BBC show Saturday Kitchen in 2002 and has also featured on Eat Well For Less, Inside The Factory, Turn Back Time, Harvest, and Supermarket Secrets.

He was made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2022 for his services to food and charity. Mr Wallace took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 and was partnered with Aliona Vilani.

He has two children, Tom and Libby, from a former relationship. He married Anne-Marie Sterpini in 2016 and the couple have a son called Sid.

Watch: Gregg Wallace and Kirsty Wark clash in MasterChef kitchen in resurfaced clip

07:00 , Athena Stavrou

Ex-’Celeb MasterChef’ star says Gregg Wallace has ‘never really grown up’

06:02 , Athena Stavrou

How Clean is Your House star Aggie MacKenzie says Gregg Wallace “behaved like a sort of Sid James character” when she was on Celebrity MasterChef in 2011.

MacKenzie compared Wallace to the characters played by James in the Carry On films while addressing the BBC’s investigation into inappropriate comments he’s alleged to have made over a 17-year period.

“He made stupid, unfunny jokes that people kind of had to tolerate,” Mackenzie told Times Radio, adding: “It’s as if he’s never really grown up or been properly supervised and told to kind of watch what he’s saying.”

She said that Wallace and his former co-host John Torode “behave very differently” when cameras aren’t rolling.

“I observed that when the cameras were off, they would go to separate ends of the room. They didn’t really communicate or have a connection off screen.”

What allegations are Wallace facing?

05:00 , Athena Stavrou

Wallace has stepped down from MasterChef amid allegations of inappropriate sexual comments from 13 people who worked with him across a range of shows over a 17-year period.

Among those alleging misconduct is former Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark, who claimed Mr Wallace told “sexualised” jokes during filming of a Celebrity MasterChef episode in 2011.

“There were two occasions in particular where he used sexualised language in front of a number of people and it wasn’t as if anyone engaged with this,” she said.

Wallace allegedly also talked openly about his sex life and once told a junior female colleague he wasn’t wearing any underwear under his jeans, according to the BBC News investigation.

The Independent has contacted Wallace’s representatives for comment. A BBC spokesperson said “any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated”.

Downing Street said allegations about Gregg Wallace were “deeply concerning”.

04:00 , Athena Stavrou

A Number 10 spokesman said: “The allegations made are deeply concerning regarding today’s reporting.

“It’s right that a thorough investigation is conducted, but this of course is one for the BBC and you will have seen their statement saying that they ‘take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place’.

“While that process is underway it wouldn’t be right for me to comment. I believe the BBC is currently undertaking a workplace culture review to deliver clear and timely recommendations, and it’s essential that staff and the wider public have confidence that the BBC takes these issues seriously.”

Watch: Gregg Wallace quizzes Penny Lancaster on Rod Stewart in resurfaced MasterChef clip

02:00 , Athena Stavrou

Katy Brand responds after Gregg Wallace’s lewd comment resurfaces

00:30 , Athena Stavrou

Katy Brand has spoken out after a resurfaced MasterChef clip showed Gregg Wallace directed a “crass” innuendo her way.

On Thursday (28 November), it was revealed that Wallace had stepped down as host of the BBC cookery series amid an investigation into alleged inappropriate comments made across a 17-year period.

Since news broke of the scandal, several stars to have appeared on Celebrity MasterChef, including former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark and Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby, have hit out at the host for alleged remarks they heard when they were filming episodes.

One lewd comment made by Wallace occurred in 2013, directed at comedian Brand, actually made it to air – and has gone viral in the wake of the news.

See Brand’s response here:

Katy Brand addresses Gregg Wallace’s ‘crass’ resurfaced MasterChef remark

From troubled childhood to troubling reputation, this TV stalwart is facing self-destruction

Friday 29 November 2024 23:00 , Athena Stavrou

The greengrocer-turned-presenter is stepping back from ‘MasterChef’ while allegations of historical misconduct are investigated.

The Independent’s chief TV critic Nick Hilton looks back on his career as an unlikely TV star, which followed a tough start in life.

Gregg Wallace: From troubled childhood to troubling reputation

Watch: Gregg Wallace and Kirsty Wark clash in MasterChef kitchen in resurfaced clip

Friday 29 November 2024 22:00 , Athena Stavrou

Sir Rod Stewart calls Gregg Wallace a ‘bully’

Friday 29 November 2024 21:00 , Athena Stavrou

Sir Rod Stewart has hit out at “bully” Gregg Wallace for allegedly “humiliating” his wife when she was on MasterChef.

The musician’s claims arrive after it was announced Wallace had stepped down from the BBC cookery competition following allegations of inappropriate sexual comments over several years.

In the wake of the news that the BBC was investigating Wallace’s behaviour, Stewart shared a post in which he claimed the host treated Penny Lancaster in a nasty manner when she was on the show in 2021.

More here:

Rod Stewart hits out at Gregg Wallace for ‘humiliating’ his wife on MasterChef

Poor behaviour ‘will not be tolerated’, BBC says

Friday 29 November 2024 20:00 , Athena Stavrou

A BBC spokesman said: “We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them.

“We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.

“Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them.”

Downing Street said allegations about Gregg Wallace were “deeply concerning”.

Friday 29 November 2024 19:00 , Athena Stavrou

A Number 10 spokesman said: “The allegations made are deeply concerning regarding today’s reporting.

“It’s right that a thorough investigation is conducted, but this of course is one for the BBC and you will have seen their statement saying that they ‘take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place’.

“While that process is underway it wouldn’t be right for me to comment. I believe the BBC is currently undertaking a workplace culture review to deliver clear and timely recommendations, and it’s essential that staff and the wider public have confidence that the BBC takes these issues seriously.”

Watch: Ex-BBC chief says stars 'got away with all sorts' amid Gregg Wallace probe

Friday 29 November 2024 18:00 , Athena Stavrou

Masterchef food critic William Sitwell breaks silence on allegations

Friday 29 November 2024 16:54 , Athena Stavrou

The Telegraph’s restaurant critic William Sitwell said he was “astonished” at the allegations being made against Wallace in a comment piece in the newspaper.

He wrote: “Interesting, funny, exhausting and outrageous, is the Gregg I know. I gather his colleagues at MasterChef and the production company are as astonished as I am about the news.

“And I’m sure we all hope this force of nature will be back on set sooner than you can say, as his catchphrase goes, ‘buttery biscuit base’.”

Picture: (Rex Features/Twitter)

Penny Lancaster breaks silence after husband, Rod Stewart, accused Gregg of bullying her

Friday 29 November 2024 16:42 , Athena Stavrou

Penny Lancaster has spoken out after her husband, Rod Stewart, accused Gregg Wallance of bullying her in a dramatic social media post.

Stewart took to Instagram on Thursday to accuse Wallace of “humiliating” his wife and then having the footage “cut” when she was a contestant on the celebrity version of Masterchef in 2021.

A spokesperson for Penny Lancaster has now said she is happy to “talk to the appropriate authorities” after the host stepped down from the BBC show.

A spokesperson told the MailOnline: ‘While Penny is happy to talk to the appropriate authorities should they feel she has anything useful to add, she will not be discussing the matter with any broadcaster or newspaper at this time.’

(Getty Images)

Former BBC producer says industry culture shift needed amid Gregg Wallace claims

Friday 29 November 2024 16:25 , Athena Stavrou

A former senior BBC TV producer has said the media industry needs to create a culture where “everybody says it’s just not acceptable to make people feel uncomfortable” after a host of allegations have been made against TV presenter Gregg Wallace.

The 60-year-old faces accusations of inappropriate sexual comments from 13 people across a range of shows over a 17-year period, as reported by BBC News.

Lorraine Heggessey, the first female controller of BBC One, told BBC Breakfast: “This is the latest in a long line of presenters behaving badly and making particularly junior staff on a production feel really uncomfortable about what they’re saying or doing, and we need to, as an industry, draw a line.

“It’s not just a BBC problem, I think it’s an industry-wide problem.”

Who is celebrity chef Gregg Wallace?

Friday 29 November 2024 15:59 , Athena Stavrou

Mr Wallace, 60, is best known for co-presenting MasterChef alongside John Torode since 2005, as well as its spin-offs Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals.

He was the original presenter of the BBC show Saturday Kitchen in 2002 and has also featured on Eat Well For Less, Inside The Factory, Turn Back Time, Harvest, and Supermarket Secrets.

He was made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2022 for his services to food and charity. Mr Wallace took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 and was partnered with Aliona Vilani.

He has two children, Tom and Libby, from a former relationship. He married Anne-Marie Sterpini in 2016 and the couple have a son called Sid.

Katy Brand responds after Gregg Wallace’s lewd comment resurfaces

Friday 29 November 2024 15:24 , Jacob Stolworthy

Katy Brand has spoken out after a resurfaced MasterChef clip showed Gregg Wallace directed a “crass” innuendo her way.

On Thursday (28 November), it was revealed that Wallace had stepped down as host of the BBC cookery series amid an investigation into alleged inappropriate comments made across a 17-year period.

Since news broke of the scandal, several stars to have appeared on Celebrity MasterChef, including former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark and Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby, have hit out at the host for alleged remarks they heard when they were filming episodes.

One lewd comment made by Wallace occurred in 2013, directed at comedian Brand, actually made it to air – and has gone viral in the wake of the news.

See Brand’s response here:

Katy Brand addresses Gregg Wallace’s ‘crass’ resurfaced MasterChef remark

Rod Stewart brands Gregg Wallace ‘ill-mannered bully’

Friday 29 November 2024 14:15 , Jacob Stolworthy

Sir Rod Stewart has accused Masterchef host Gregg Wallace of humiliating his wife after she was reduced to tears on his show three years ago.

Sir Rod branded Mr Wallace, 60, a “tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully” following Penny Lancaster’s appearance on an episode in which the celebrity chef refused to eat her food in 2021.

Writing on Instagram, Sir Rod said: “So Gregg Wallace gets fired from Masterchef. Good riddance Wallace.

“You humiliated my wife when she was on the show, but you had that bit cut out didn’t you?

“You’re a tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully. Karma got ya. Sir Rod Stewart.”

Rod Stewart hits out at Gregg Wallace for ‘humiliating’ his wife on MasterChef

Inside Gregg Wallace’s rocky love life

Friday 29 November 2024 13:52 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

The greengrocer-turned-presenter is stepping back from ‘MasterChef’ while allegations of historical misconduct are investigated.

Wallace, who has been married four times, has previously said he resents any insinuation he was “flirting” with someone who is not his wife Anna, 37, in relation to claims made against him.

Read more about the TV stalwart’s colourful relationship history below:

Inside Gregg Wallace’s rocky love life with four wives as he leaves MasterChef

What allegations are Wallace facing?

Friday 29 November 2024 13:15 , Jacob Stolworthy

Wallace has stepped down from MasterChef amid allegations of inappropriate sexual comments from 13 people who worked with him across a range of shows over a 17-year period.

Among those alleging misconduct is former Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark, who claimed Mr Wallace told “sexualised” jokes during filming of a Celebrity MasterChef episode in 2011.

“There were two occasions in particular where he used sexualised language in front of a number of people and it wasn’t as if anyone engaged with this,” she said.

Wallace allegedly also talked openly about his sex life and once told a junior female colleague he wasn’t wearing any underwear under his jeans, according to the BBC News investigation.

The Independent has contacted Wallace’s representatives for comment. A BBC spokesperson said “any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated”.

Poor behaviour ‘will not be tolerated’, BBC says

Friday 29 November 2024 12:45 , Jacob Stolworthy

A BBC spokesman said of the Wallace scandal: “We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them.

“We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.

“Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them.”

From troubled childhood to troubling reputation, this TV stalwart is facing self-destruction

Friday 29 November 2024 12:15 , Jacob Stolworthy

The greengrocer-turned-presenter is stepping back from ‘MasterChef’ while allegations of historical misconduct are investigated.

The Independent’s chief TV critic Nick Hilton looks back on his career as an unlikely TV star, which followed a tough start in life.

Gregg Wallace: From troubled childhood to troubling reputation

Gregg Wallace makes lewd comment to Katy Brand in resurfaced clip

Friday 29 November 2024 11:45 , Jacob Stolworthy

A lewd comment Gregg Wallace made on MasterChef has being dredged up in the wake of the allegations against him.

Wallace left the BBC programme on Thursday (28 November) amid claims made by 13 people who worked with him on shows over a 17-year period.

In a 2013 episode of the BBC cookery competition, Wallace made a sexual reference while assessing a tart made by comedian Katy Brand, which led her to confusedly ask: “Excuse me?”

Greg James fans are wondering the same thing after Wallace accusations

Friday 29 November 2024 11:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

Over the years, Gregg Wallace has been a regular focus by DJ Greg James on his Radio 1 show.

James has comedically factored Wallace into several segments – and his listeners are now wondering if James will address the allegations against the MasterChef host.

Another ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ star speaks out against Gregg Wallace

Friday 29 November 2024 10:35 , Jacob Stolworthy

TV personality Charlotte Crosby has claimed that Gregg Wallace was “extremely unpleasant” to her on Celebrity MasterChef.

The Geordie Shore alum made the allegation in response to Rod Stewart’s scathing post, in which he branded the host a “bully” for his alleged treatment of his wife Penny Lancaster when she appeared on the BBC series.

Charlotte Crosby speaks out against ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ (Instagram)

Gregg Wallace thanks public for support in statement

Friday 29 November 2024 10:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

Gregg Wallace has posted on Instagram thanking people for “showing their support” after he stepped away from presenting BBC MasterChef following allegations he made inappropriate sexual comments.

“I would like to thank all the people getting in touch, reaching out and showing their support,”

Wallace said in the video, posted on his account.“That’s good of you, thank you very much,” he added.

The 60-year-old faces allegations of inappropriate sexual comments from 13 people across a range of shows over a 17-year period, as reported by BBC News which said it sent a letter to the TV star’s representatives earlier this week.

Ex-’Celeb MasterChef’ star says Gregg Wallace has ‘never really grown up’

Friday 29 November 2024 09:35 , Jacob Stolworthy

How Clean is Your House star Aggie MacKenzie says Gregg Wallace “behaved like a sort of Sid James character” when she was on Celebrity MasterChef in 2011.

MacKenzie compared Wallace to the characters played by James in the Carry On films while addressing the BBC’s investigation into inappropriate comments he’s alleged to have made over a 17-year period.

“He made stupid, unfunny jokes that people kind of had to tolerate,” Mackenzie told Times Radio, adding: “It’s as if he’s never really grown up or been properly supervised and told to kind of watch what he’s saying.”

She said that Wallace and his former co-host John Torode “behave very differently” when cameras aren’t rolling.

“I observed that when the cameras were off, they would go to separate ends of the room. They didn’t really communicate or have a connection off screen.”

(Getty Images)

Kirsty Wark claims Wallace made ‘sexualised jokes’

Friday 29 November 2024 09:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

Former BBC Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark has claimed Wallace told “sexualised” jokes during filming of a Celebrity Masterchef episode in 2011.

“There were two occasions in particular where he used sexualised language in front of a number of people and it wasn’t as if anyone engaged with this,” she said.

“It was completely one-way traffic. But I think people were uncomfortable and something that I really did not expect to happen.”

(BBC)

Ulrika Jonsson makes ‘rape joke’ claim

Friday 29 November 2024 08:35 , Jacob Stolworthy

Ulrika Jonsson has claimed that Gregg Wallace made a “rape joke” while filming Celebrity MasterChef in 2017.

Jonsson said that another female contestant, whom she didn’t know, became “really distressed” after the alleged comment.

“They then went off to speak to Gregg,” Jonsson told The Telegraph. “After a while he came up…and he apologised. He could hardly get his words out... He was apologising, and he had tears in his eyes.”

Ulrika Jonsson on ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ in 2017 (BBC)

Sir Rod Stewart calls Gregg Wallace a ‘bully'

Friday 29 November 2024 08:15 , Jacob Stolworthy

Sir Rod Stewart has hit out at “bully” Gregg Wallace for allegedly “humiliating” his wife when she was on MasterChef.

The musician’s claims arrive after it was announced Wallace had stepped down from the BBC cookery competition following allegations of inappropriate sexual comments over several years.

In the wake of the news that the BBC was investigating Wallace’s behaviour, Stewart shared a post in which he claimed the host treated Penny Lancaster in a nasty manner when she was on the show in 2021.

More here:

Rod Stewart says ‘bully’ Gregg Wallace ‘humiliated’ his wife on Celebrity MasterChef

Watch: Gregg Wallace breaks silence after 'stepping away' from MasterChef amid misconduct allegations

Friday 29 November 2024 06:30 , Alexander Butler

Wallace ‘fully cooperating’ with production company review

Friday 29 November 2024 05:30 , Alexander Butler

Gregg Wallace is “committed to fully co-operating” with an external review by MasterChef’s production company, Banijay UK.

A statement by the company said: “This week the BBC received complaints from individuals in relation to historical allegations of misconduct while working with presenter Gregg Wallace on one of our shows.

“Whilst these complainants have not raised the allegations directly with our show producers or parent company Banijay UK, we feel that it is appropriate to conduct an immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate.

“While this review is under way, Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on MasterChef and is committed to fully co-operating throughout the process.

“Banijay UK’s duty of care to staff is always a priority and our expectations regarding behaviour are made clear to both cast and crew on all productions, with multiple ways of raising concerns, including anonymously, clearly promoted on set.

“Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately.”

Poor behaviour ‘will not be tolerated’, BBC says

Friday 29 November 2024 04:30 , Alexander Butler

A BBC spokesman said: “We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them.

“We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.

“Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them.”

Watch: Gregg Wallace quizzes Penny Lancaster on Rod Stewart in resurfaced MasterChef clip

Friday 29 November 2024 03:30 , Alexander Butler

Who is celebrity chef Gregg Wallace?

Friday 29 November 2024 02:30 , Alexander Butler

Mr Wallace, 60, is best known for co-presenting MasterChef alongside John Torode since 2005, as well as its spin-offs Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals.

He was the original presenter of the BBC show Saturday Kitchen in 2002 and has also featured on Eat Well For Less, Inside The Factory, Turn Back Time, Harvest, and Supermarket Secrets.

He was made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2022 for his services to food and charity. Mr Wallace took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 and was partnered with Aliona Vilani.

He has two children, Tom and Libby, from a former relationship. He married Anne-Marie Sterpini in 2016 and the couple have a son called Sid.

Wallace made ‘sexualised jokes’, Kirsty Wark claims

Friday 29 November 2024 01:30 , Alexander Butler

Former BBC Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark has claimed Mr Wallace told “sexualised” jokes during filming of a Celebrity Masterchef episode in 2011.

“There were two occasions in particular where he used sexualised language in front of a number of people and it wasn’t as if anyone engaged with this,” she said.

“It was completely one-way traffic. But I think people were uncomfortable and something that I really did not expect to happen.”

Ulrika Jonsson claims Gregg Wallace made inappropriate on Masterchef

Thursday 28 November 2024 22:47 , Alexander Butler

Swedish television personality Ulrika Jonsson has claimed Gregg Wallace was forced to apologise after making an inappropriate remark during the filming of an episode of Celebrity Masterchef.

Ms Jonsson, a contestant on the hit programme, said another female contestant became “really distressed” after the presenter allegedly made the “joke”.

After the contestant walked off the set, Ms Jonsson said when she followed her to find out what had happened, she was told Mr Wallace had made the offensive remark.

“She then told us that Gregg Wallace had made [the inappropriate remark],” Jonsson alleged. “She was really distressed about it.”

From troubled childhood to troubling reputation, this TV stalwart is facing self-destruction

Thursday 28 November 2024 22:30 , Alexander Butler

The greengrocer-turned-presenter is stepping back from ‘MasterChef’ while allegations of historical misconduct are investigated.

The Independent’s chief TV critic Nick Hilton looks back on his career as an unlikely TV star, which followed a tough start in life.

Gregg Wallace: From troubled childhood to troubling reputation

Watch: Gregg Wallace breaks silence after 'stepping away' from MasterChef amid misconduct allegations

Thursday 28 November 2024 21:23 , Alexander Butler

What allegations is Wallace facing?

Thursday 28 November 2024 20:30 , Alexander Butler

Mr Wallace has stepped down from Masterchef amid allegations of inappropriate sexual comments from 13 people who worked with him across a range of shows over a 17-year period.

Among those alleging misconduct is former BBC Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark, who claimed Mr Wallace told “sexualised” jokes during filming of a Celebrity Masterchef episode in 2011.

“There were two occasions in particular where he used sexualised language in front of a number of people and it wasn’t as if anyone engaged with this,” she said.

Mr Wallace allegedly also talked openly about his sex life and once told a junior female colleague he wasn’t wearing any underwear under his jeans, according to the BBC News investigation.

The Independent has contacted Mr Wallace’s representatives for comment. A BBC spokesperson said “any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated”.