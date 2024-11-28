What we know as Gregg Wallace ‘steps away’ from MasterChef amid misconduct investigation

The BBC has spoken out after it was announced Greg Wallace is stepping away from Masterchef following the historic complaints.

Gregg Wallace will step away from presenting MasterChef while complaints made to the BBC from individuals about historical allegations of misconduct are investigated.

Wallace, 60, is "committed to fully co-operating throughout the process", the production company said.

The star is best known for his role as a judge alongside John Torode on MasterChef, Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals. Since 2005, he has been a judge on the cooking show.

Gregg Wallace pictured with John Torode. (BBC)

Currently the latest series of Masterchef: The Professionals is airing on TV and it is expected the pre-recorded episodes will air as planned.

This week the BBC received complaints about the star in relation to historical allegations of misconduct and the broadcaster said it takes issues raised "seriously".

Gregg Wallace steps away from Masterchef

A statement from the show’s production company Banijay UK to the PA news agency said: “This week the BBC received complaints from individuals in relation to historical allegations of misconduct while working with presenter Gregg Wallace on one of our shows.“

"Whilst these complainants have not raised the allegations directly with our show producers or parent company Banijay UK, we feel that it is appropriate to conduct an immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate.

Gregg Wallace has been on Masterchef since 2005. (BBC)

“While this review is under way, Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on MasterChef and is committed to fully co-operating throughout the process.“

What has the BBC said?

The BBC has confirmed the news saying: "We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them.

"We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.

"Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them."

Gregg Wallace got an MBE in 2022. (Getty)

Other controversies

In October, Wallace denied he made sexual comments to a female BBC staffer in 2018 on Impossible Celebrities.

Last month, The Sun reported that in 2018 the MasterChef star was investigated for allegedly taking his top off and bragging about his sex life to a female BBC employee while working on the game show Impossible Celebrities.

On social media, he told his followers on Monday, 14 October: "I didn't say anything sexual."

Gregg Wallace is committed to fully co-operating throughout the process. (BBC)

Previously, Wallace fronted the BBC's Inside The Factory before saying in 2023 that he would step away to take care of his son Sid who is autistic.

A report by The Times later suggested that an incident at a Nestlé factory in York at the start of the year contributed to the decision. It was alleged that the broadcaster had made inappropriate comments to staff, but the remarks were not sexual in nature. In response to the allegations, a representative for Wallace told The Independent: "We refer to you the original statement which makes clear his reasons for not continuing filming the series."

What we don't know

Gregg Wallace is taking time away from Masterchef. (BBC)

Wallace has yet to speak out publicly about stepping away from MasterChef while the investigation is ongoing. Yahoo has reached out to his representatives for comment.

The TV presenter has been on social media on Thursday morning to share a recipe for prawn tacos with pineapple salsa which is "to die for". It was shared with a video via his Instagram health page. Wallace also shared what his day was looking like — including a 6am wake up and a meeting — that rotates around his diet on his main page.

Anne-Marie Sterpini and Gregg Wallace on the red carpet. (Getty)

Away from Masterchef, Wallace is married to Anne-Marie Sterpini and they raise son Sid together. He has two children Tommy and Libby from a former relationship.

The TV personality was recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2022 for his services to food and charity.