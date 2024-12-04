As the MasterChef judge steps back from his role amid a BBC investigation, who could take his place alongside John Torode?

John Torode and Gregg Wallace have hosted MasterChef together for the last 20 years. (BBC)

Gregg Wallace has stepped away from his long-running role on MasterChef while the BBC investigates historical allegations of misconduct – while co-host John Torode has confirmed he will continue to appear on the show.

Wallace is best known for his role as a judge alongside Torode on MasterChef, Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals. Since 2005, he has been a judge on the cooking show.

The BBC has received complaints in relation to historical allegations of misconduct and the broadcaster said it takes issues raised "seriously", with MasterChef production company Banijay confirming: "While this review is under way, Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on MasterChef and is committed to fully co-operating throughout the process."

MasterChef: The Professionals is currently airing its pre-recorded series on BBC One, which is expected to continue as normal, but if the investigation continues through the filming period for any new series in the franchise, Torode could be looking for a new kitchen co-star, at least temporarily.

Who could replace Gregg Wallace on MasterChef?

Gordon Ramsay is the bookies' favourite, but who else could be on the cards for MasterChef? (Getty Images)

The investigation into historic allegations about Wallace has only just been announced, but already some clear favourites to temporarily replace him have been suggested.

According to bookies TG Casino, the latest odds for a MasterChef stand-in are:

Gordon Ramsay - 5/1

Gino D'Acampo - 6/1

Gary Lineker - 8/1

Tim Lovejoy - 8/1

Fred Sirieix - 10/1

Nadiya Hussain - 10/1

Matt Lucas - 12/1

BAR - 14/1

Outspoken chef Gordon Ramsay has been a TV favourite for years thanks to his series including Kitchen Nightmares, but might not strike the right note with viewers who prefer to see amateurs being encouraged in their culinary dreams.

Gino D'Acampo would also bring plenty of fans, but is more often seen over at rival ITV where he is a regular guest at This Morning and presents foodie travelogues with Ramsay and Fred Sirieix. Meanwhile, First Dates star Sirieix is popular across the channels and recently worked as an Olympic commentator for the BBC in Paris, where his daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won bronze in the synchronised diving.

Nadiya Hussain has carved out a successful broadcasting career since her 2015 Bake Off win and has presented cooking series for the BBC, while comedian Matt Lucas branched out into the kitchen during his time hosting Bake Off.

We take a look at who else could step into a MasterChef presenting role.

Monica Galetti

Monica Galetti is a long-serving judge on MasterChef: The Professionals. (BBC)

Pro chef Monica Galetti has been a hugely popular host and judge with viewers for more than a decade, striking up a good rapport with contestants.

She took a brief break in 2022 to focus on her restaurant team and family after a tough time coming back from Covid lockdowns, but was welcomed back to the MasterChef kitchen in 2023.

Galetti also presents Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby.

Marcus Wareing

Could Marcus Wareing take on a bigger judging role? (BBC)

MasterChef bosses could also look to renowned chef and Professionals judge Marcus Wareing as a stand-in for Wallace.

He already knows the format, having worked on the pro version of the show since 2014, and his culinary knowledge is second to none.

Anna Haugh

Anna Haugh has been a MasterChef stand-in once before. (BBC)

When Galetti stepped back from her MasterChef role, she was replaced by chef Anna Haugh for The Professionals.

Could Haugh get another turn in the MasterChef kitchen? She wouldn't need training up, having done the job before, and already knows some of Wallace's co-stars.

Speaking of her love for the show when she temporarily replaced Galetti, Haugh said: "MasterChef has an impeccable reputation and legacy within the hospitality industry. I have long admired Monica as an incredible chef and she’s paved the way for female chefs. It’s a privilege to be keeping her seat warm in the MasterChef kitchen."

Lisa Faulkner

Lisa Faulkner is now married to John Torode. (BBC)

Actor Lisa Faulkner had a career pivot into the kitchen after winning Celebrity MasterChef in 2010, and even went on to marry judge Torode in 2019 after meeting him on the show.

Together, Faulkner and Torode have launched successful cooking show John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen so they have proved their chemistry on screen as well as off screen.

As a former celebrity contestant, Faulkner also knows something of what the competitors will be going through - could she be the perfect choice of new presenter?

Vito Coppola

Vito Coppola won Celebrity MasterChef. (BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing pro Vito Coppola's star is certainly on the rise at the BBC – he's the reigning champion of the dance floor, is looking to repeat his 2023 Strictly win with 2024 partner Sarah Hadland, and earlier this year was crowned Celebrity MasterChef winner.

Coppola's enthusiasm on screen and knowledge of Italian food could see him on the shortlist as stand-in presenter.

Grace Dent

Grace Dent is a regular guest judge. (BBC)

Amongst MasterChef's contacts book of trusted food experts is writer and reviewer Grace Dent, who usually makes an appearance or two each series as a guest judge.

Dent branched out last year into further primetime entertainment as an I'm A Celebrity campmate, and although her jungle stay was shortlived, she proved she is a big enough name to take on a greater screen role.

Jay Rayner

Jay Rayner has a long association with MasterChef. (Getty Images)

One of the MasterChef family's favourite guest judges is Jay Rayner, a restaurant reviewer, food writer and BBC Radio 4 presenter.

Rayner is a trusted voice of wisdom on all things food and isn't shy in delivering his opinions, so he may be a popular choice to replace Wallace.

Dhruv Baker

Dhruv Baker won MasterChef in 2010. (PA Images)

It's been 14 years since Dhruv Baker changed his life by winning MasterChef 2010, but he has stayed in close contact with the show since then.

Torode and Wallace have both spoken about having become good friends with Baker since his time on the show so the rapport with Torode is already there, while Baker understands what it's like for contestants to be on the other side of the kitchen counter.

What MasterChef and the BBC have said about Gregg Wallace

Celebrity MasterChef hosts John Torode and Gregg Wallace. (Shine TV/BBC)

A statement from the show’s production company Banijay UK to the PA news agency said: "This week the BBC received complaints from individuals in relation to historical allegations of misconduct while working with presenter Gregg Wallace on one of our shows.

"Whilst these complainants have not raised the allegations directly with our show producers or parent company Banijay UK, we feel that it is appropriate to conduct an immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate.

"While this review is under way, Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on MasterChef and is committed to fully co-operating throughout the process."

The BBC has confirmed the news saying: "We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them.

"We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.

"Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them."

Addressing the accusations in a post on Instagram on Sunday, 1 December, Wallace said: "I can see the complaints coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age, just from Celebrity MasterChef. This isn’t right."

In another video, Wallace claimed "absolutely none" of the people he had worked with on his shows had made a complaint about him.

Wallace’s lawyers say "it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature".

The presenter apologised for his comments the following day saying: "I want to apologise for any offence that I caused with my post yesterday and any upset I may have caused to a lot of people. I wasn’t in a good headspace when I posted it, I’ve been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion, I felt very alone, under siege yesterday when I posted it.

"It’s obvious to me I need to take some time out, now while this investigation is under way. I hope you understand and I do hope you will accept this apology."

What John Torode has said about his future on MasterChef

John Torode and Gregg Wallace have co-hosted MasterChef together for over 20 years. (Shine TV/BBC)

On 4 December John Torode shared a statement on Instagram addressing the complaints that have been lodged against his MasterChef co-host Gregg Wallace, saying he has found the press reports "truly upsetting".

"Since last Friday I have been away filming MasterChef overseas," Torode posted on Instagram. "I love my job, and I love MasterChef. I love being part of it and will continue to be part of it.

"During the last few days, I've been trying to make the best cookery programme, so being busy making the show and caring for our contestants has allowed me little time to think about anything else, but that has been hard.

"The thought of anyone who has appeared on our show not having a brilliant experience is awful to hear, and I have found the recent press reports truly upsetting. But as I hope everyone appreciates there is an investigation underway, which I fully support, so I cannot make any further comment at this stage, and I hope that you all understand and respect my silence on the matter moving forward."