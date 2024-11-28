Masterchef's Gregg Wallace steps aside after allegations

Gregg Wallace is to step away from presenting MasterChef while allegations of historical misconduct by individuals are investigated, the show's production company has said.

It comes after BBC News sent a letter to Wallace’s representatives on Tuesday setting out allegations of inappropriate sexual comments by 13 people who worked with him across a range of shows over a 17 year period.

Broadcaster Kirsty Wark, who was a Celebrity MasterChef contestant in 2011 said he told "sexualised" jokes during filming.

Wallace's lawyers say it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature. Masterchef's production company Banijay UK has launched an investigation and said he is co-operating.

Wark, who is best known for hosting BBC Newsnight, told BBC News that on two occasions, during early morning filming, Wallace told stories and jokes of "sexualised nature" in front of contestants and crew.

She said she feels strongly that the comments were "really, really in the wrong place".

Other allegations we’ve heard include Gregg Wallace talking openly about his sex life, taking his top off in front of a female worker saying he wanted to "give her a fashion show", and telling a junior female colleague he wasn't wearing any boxer shorts under his jeans.

BBC News has also found that Wallace was warned by the BBC after a complaint was raised in 2018, but further incidents have since emerged.

BBC News started investigating Wallace in the summer, after becoming aware of allegations. The claims we have heard are across five shows, from 2005 to 2022.

Announcing its investigation, Banijay UK said in a statement: "This week the BBC received complaints from individuals in relation to historical allegations of misconduct while working with presenter Gregg Wallace on one of our shows."

Wallace, 60, is "committed to fully co-operating throughout the process", it added.

"Whilst these complainants have not raised the allegations directly with our show producers or parent company Banijay UK, we feel that it is appropriate to conduct an immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate," it continued.

"While this review is under way, Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on MasterChef and is committed to fully co-operating throughout the process.

"Banijay UK's duty of care to staff is always a priority and our expectations regarding behaviour are made clear to both cast and crew on all productions, with multiple ways of raising concerns, including anonymously, clearly promoted on set.

"Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met, are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately."

The statement added: "If anyone would like to talk to us or raise any issues or concerns, then they can contact speakupbanijayuk.com in confidence."

A BBC spokesman said: "We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them.

"We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.

"Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them."

The PA news agency reported that recorded episodes of MasterChef: The Professionals featuring Wallace will transmit as planned, with the next episode due to air on Thursday evening.

Wallace has presented the popular BBC One cooking show alongside John Torode since 2005, as well as its spin-offs Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals.

Wallace was the original presenter of the BBC show Saturday Kitchen in 2002 and has also featured on Eat Well For Less, Inside The Factory, Turn Back Time, Harvest and Supermarket Secrets.

He took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2014, and was recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours in 2022 for his services to food and charity.

He has two children, Tom and Libby, from a former relationship. He married Anne-Marie Sterpini in 2016 and the couple have a son called Sid.