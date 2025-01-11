Greggs padlocks drinks cabinet in bid to stop shoplifters targeting London store

The video showed the fridge was bolted shut (Twitter /TikTok)

A London branch of Greggs has gone viral after customers spotted a padlocked drinks fridge during opening hours.

The budget bakery, at an undisclosed location in the capital, had locked the section, leaving bottles of Coke and Lucozade inaccessible to customers.

Greggs has not confirmed the reason behind the move, but since the video was shared on TikTok on Friday, it has sparked widespread commentary, with many lamenting the state of the nation.

“What's the world coming to when you got to lock up bottles of pop,” tweeted Blake after the video was reshared by London & UK Street News.

“We can not live like this, this is beyond shameful,” another added.

Meanwhile in Greggs



(snsvip) pic.twitter.com/9QAUVdzlz1 — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) January 9, 2025

Others mentioned that they had seen branches of WH Smith do the same. There are 2,389 Greggs locations in the United Kingdom and it is understood it is not standard policy to lock the doors of fridges.

“When it comes to this, is there any point in selling it? The time it takes to unlock, especially at lunch time, must make the process non-profitable,” one wrote on Twitter.

The news comes after a reported surge in shoplifting with more than 650 shoplifting offences a day going unsolved in the past year.

London shops lost a record £15m due to shoplifting in 2023 - and figures projected the amount would be greater for 2024 by the time the numbers were finalised.

Figures show 67,062 shoplifting offences were recorded in the capital in 2023, making it the worst year for shoplifting on record in London.

More than half (56 per cent) of shoplifting cases were closed because no suspect was identified. Only around one in six cases resulted in someone being charged or summonsed in the past year.

Unmesh Desai, London Assembly Labour spokesperson for policing and crime, said: "Shoplifting in London and across London and the UK is a growing crisis affecting small retailers, shopworkers, and honest customers alike.”

A statement sent to the Sun read: "[This is an] isolated incident…not Greggs policy.

“It's not something Greggs does or advises. This was a shop that decided to take those measures itself."

The Standard has contacted Greggs for further comment.