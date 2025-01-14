Greige Is Over – 28 Outfits Perfect For Dopamine Dressing Your Kid

Dopamine dressing for kids? Yes please. Next

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

I don’t know about you, but shopping for kids’ clothes is one of my favourite evening pastimes. As soon as my little ones are in bed, I’ll plonk myself down on the sofa, get The Traitors on the telly and scroll through the ‘new in’ sections of my favourite clothing stores.

If I’m feeling particularly brave I’ll even scout around on Vinted.

ADVERTISEMENT

While there’s notably still a lot of beige, grey, and ‘greige’ (that’s a bit of both) clothes taking over the new-in sections of high street stores, there is also a resurgence of colourful clobber for kids that’ll make your heart (and theirs, I imagine) soar.

There’s been a lot of talk around ‘dopamine dressing’ for adults as a way to boost our happy hormone, but we’re here to bang the drum for dopamine dressing in kids as well.

Because colour is joy. And yes, beige might be Instagrammable but there’s nothing that quite beats seeing a four-year-old stomping about in every shade of the rainbow on a typically British rainy day.

So, without further ado, here are 28 clothing items – from orange hats, to colour-block shoes, to bright red trousers and sunny yellow skirts – that will liven up their wardrobes between now and summer.

With clothes to suit a range of budgets, and items from retailers including Boden, Next, M&S and Arket, we hope there’s something for everyone here. Happy shopping!

Rib Knit Beanie In Orange

Arket

Rib Knit Beanie In Orange

With the weather still chilly, why not add a vibrant beanie hat to their collection to keep those little ears stylishly warm?

ADVERTISEMENT

£15

Quilted Borg Mix Jacket (2-14yrs)

Boden

Quilted Borg Mix Jacket (2-14yrs)

According to Boden's website this jacket is selling like hot cakes – and we can see why. We're loving the unique combo of on-trend fleece with quilted panels in rainbow hues.

From £49

Colourblock Low Tops

Boden

Colourblock Low Tops

These shoes have no business being this cool, but there we go. Also a massive fan of the velcro straps.

From £42

Edie Fair Isle Cardigan With Fruit Print (2-14yrs)

Boden

Edie Fair Isle Cardigan With Fruit Print (2-14yrs)

If ever there was a cardigan we'd want to wear ourselves, this would be it. An adorable array of fruits in vibrant reds, yellows, purples and greens makes for a gorgeous knitted keepsake.

From £37

Pull-On Trousers In Red (2-14yrs)

Boden

Pull-On Trousers In Red (2-14yrs)

How brilliantly bold are these strawberry-red trews? We are obsessed (and they also come in bright green and bright blue).

From £27

Multi Bright Stripe Short Sleeve Cotton Bodysuits 5 Pack (0-3yrs)

Next

Multi Bright Stripe Short Sleeve Cotton Bodysuits 5 Pack (0-3yrs)

Question: are these the most adorable baby vests we've ever seen? Answer: yes.

ADVERTISEMENT

£15-£17

Rainbow Zip-Up Hoodie In Peacock Blue (2-14yrs)

Boden

Rainbow Zip-Up Hoodie In Peacock Blue (2-14yrs)

A super cosy hoody with rainbow stripes that'll make lounging around a whole lot of fun.

From £29

Multi Rainbow Colourblock 100% Cotton Cardigan (1-9yrs)

Next

Multi Rainbow Colourblock 100% Cotton Cardigan (1-9yrs)

If you haven't yet checked out Little Bird by Jools Oliver, you need to. The collection – available on Next – is brimming with colourful clobber that'll brighten even the dreariest of days.

£24-£30

Multi Two Way Zip Baby 100% Fruit Cotton Sleepsuits 5 Pack (0-2yrs)

Next

Multi Two Way Zip Baby 100% Fruit Cotton Sleepsuits 5 Pack (0-2yrs)

Just looking at these bold colours and prints is making me feel all the joy.

£31-£33

5-Pack Pastel Leggings (2-12yrs)

Boden

5-Pack Pastel Leggings (2-12yrs)

Make every day a colourful one with this pack of five super-stretchy cotton leggings.

From £49

Applique Skirt With Yellow Flowers (2-12yrs)

Boden

Applique Skirt With Yellow Flowers (2-12yrs)

A sunny little number for the spring days ahead of us. Pair with coloured tights in the cooler weather and bare legs once the mercury rises.

ADVERTISEMENT

From £32

Cotton Socks Set of 5

Arket

Cotton Socks Set of 5

These red, orange and white socks also come in bright blue and green if you fancy giving their sock drawer a rainbow-coloured overhaul.

£17

Printed Dinosaur Sweatshirt (2-12yrs)

Boden

Printed Dinosaur Sweatshirt (2-12yrs)

You can't beat a dino print sweatshirt for kids – and imo, this is one of the best. It's no wonder they're being snapped up at the moment.

From £27

Rainbow Striped 100% Cotton Rompersuit (0-2yrs)

Next

Rainbow Striped 100% Cotton Rompersuit (0-2yrs)

We are besotted with this gorgeous knitted long-sleeved romper that'll keep even the tiniest of bodies cosy this winter.

£20-£22

Cotton Rich Slogan Sweatshirt (2-8yrs)

M&S

Cotton Rich Slogan Sweatshirt (2-8yrs)

We love the colour of this bold red sweatshirt. You'll certainly see them coming!

£8

Farm Characters Knitted Crew Neck Jumper (3mths-7yrs)

Next

Farm Characters Knitted Crew Neck Jumper (3mths-7yrs)

How adorable is this vibrant knit from Next? The price is even better.

£16-£18

Green Long Sleeve 100% Cotton T-Shirt (3mths-7yrs)

Next

Green Long Sleeve 100% Cotton T-Shirt (3mths-7yrs)

We love a striped top here at HuffPost UK, but a striped top with rainbows...? Phenomenal.

£10-£12

Cotton Floral Quilted Jacket (0-6yrs)

M&S

Cotton Floral Quilted Jacket (0-6yrs)

This quilted jacket is very on trend and perfect for the warmer spring days. Plus, it has pockets!

£18-£20

Lemon Yellow Tassle Crochet 100% Cotton Jumper (3-16yrs)

Next

Lemon Yellow Tassle Crochet 100% Cotton Jumper (3-16yrs)

The cosiest crochet jumper in the most gorgeous shade of yellow – if there's one jumper to buy your child this spring, this surely has to be it?

£25-£30

Cotton Sweatshirt In Purple

Arket

Cotton Sweatshirt In Purple

Adults a-plenty love an Arket sweatshirt – now the kids can get involved too. Try this one or the bright green number for a pop of colour.

£17

Green & Blue Striped T-Shirt (2-14yrs)

Boden

Green & Blue Striped T-Shirt (2-14yrs)

A vibrant basic tee to brighten up their wardrobe on a budget – also comes in bright red and bright green.

From £13

Yellow Waterproof Lightweight Anorak Coat (3mths-7yrs)

Next

Yellow Waterproof Lightweight Anorak Coat (3mths-7yrs)

The sunniest colour on a raincoat? Genius.

£22-£26

Pink/Green Stripe Textured Barrel Leg Trousers (3mths-7yrs)

Next

Pink/Green Stripe Textured Barrel Leg Trousers (3mths-7yrs)

The perfect trousers don't exis... ok yes they do. Can we get these in adult's size please?

£7-£9

Green Waterproof Hooded Printed Puddlesuit (3mths-7yrs)

Next

Green Waterproof Hooded Printed Puddlesuit (3mths-7yrs)

The days might be grey and dreary but that doesn't mean their outerwear needs to be. This vibrant puddlesuit will help them stay dry – and in view – during the rain days.

£20-£24

Bright Purple Cosy Fleece Lined Leggings (3mths-7yrs)

Next

Bright Purple Cosy Fleece Lined Leggings (3mths-7yrs)

The beauty of these bright purple leggings is that they're lined with fleece to keep little legs toasty during the cooler days. The price is also v nice.

£5-£7

Multi Rainbow Checkerboard Knitted 100% Cotton Jumper (1-9yrs)

Next

Multi Rainbow Checkerboard Knitted 100% Cotton Jumper (1-9yrs)

Introducing the happiest jumper in all the land.

£22-£28

Purple Glitter Lace-Up High Top Trainers

Next

Purple Glitter Lace-Up High Top Trainers

Glitter? Check. Purple laces? Check. Side zip to make your life easier? Check. What's not to love about these disco boots?!

£26-£33

Pink 100% Cotton Short Sleeve T-Shirt (3mths-7yrs)

Next

Pink 100% Cotton Short Sleeve T-Shirt (3mths-7yrs)

You can't beat a simple pink tee.

£3.50-£5.50

Related...