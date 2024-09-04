Grenfell inquiry: Key report set to point finger of blame over disaster that claimed 72 lives

Grenfell inquiry: Key report set to point finger of blame over disaster that claimed 72 lives

The families of 72 people who died in the Grenfell fire are awaiting the publication of the six-year-long inquiry’s final report into the disaster.

The document, to be released at 11am on Wednesday, is expected to lay bare the inquiry’s findings around the actions of corporate firms in the construction industry, the local authority, London Fire Brigade and government.

Families of those killed in the blaze on June 14, 2017 have insisted it must be a “landmark report” which prompts widescale change.

A report in 2019, from the first phase of the inquiry, concluded the tower’s cladding did not comply with building regulations and was the “principal” reason for the rapid and “profoundly shocking” spread of the blaze.

Ahead of the report’s publication, a firefighter involved in tackling the west London blaze spoke of a “cataclysmic series of failings” in the building.

Ricky Nuttall, who was forced to abandon an attempt to rescue a resident from the 15th floor, also defended the “stay put” advice initially given to people in the building, saying firefighters were unaware of the state of the tower.

“At the time, as a firefighter on the ground, we had no idea that the building wasn’t built as it should be, that areas were compromised, that fire doors weren’t fitted, that smoke vents wouldn’t open, that the outside of the building was effectively covered in petrol, a flammable material that’s going to burn rapidly, window sills weren’t fitted correctly,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today.

Follow the latest updates below....

Grenfell children speak of ‘guilt’ at surviving disaster

09:53 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Children who survived the Grenfell Fire tragedy have spoken of their pain and feelings of guilt ahead of the publication of the final report.

Eighteen children were among 72 people who perished in the fatal blaze at the North Kensington tower block.

Luana Gomes - who was 12 at the time - managed to escape the 21st floor with her pregnant mother and sister, but they spent weeks in a coma.

Her baby brother Logan was stillborn, making him the youngest victim of the tragedy.

Luana lost neighbour and friend Mehdi El-Wahabi, eight, who died along with his sister, brother and parents.

Luana Gomes, now 19, was 12 at the time of the fire (Supplied)

Now 19, she told Sky News this week: “I feel a bit guilty.

“When you think about your friends and family members and neighbours - I feel guilty that I’m here living and doing all this stuff, and they didn't get the chance to live and do the stuff they wanted to at such a young age.”

Abem Abraham, then four, escaped after being taken down the smoke-filled stairs by his parents, but five-year-old best friend Isaac Paulos died.

Grenfell Tower tragedy survivor Abem Abraham (Supplied)

Abem said he wants the child victims to be remembered for their “bright dreams”, adding: “One of them wanted to be a footballer, wanted to be an engineer, wanted to be an architect. All gone in one flame.

“It could have been me.”

Read more here.

Man who lost six family members in fire says inquiry has delayed justice

09:41

A man who lost six relatives in the Grenfell Tower fire has said the public inquiry has given those responsible for the disaster a “get out of jail” card and taken away justice for the victims.

Hisam Choucair, 46, lost his mother, sister, brother-in-law, and three nieces in the tragedy.

Hisam Choucair lost his mother, sister, brother-in-law and three nieces in the blaze (Supplied)

Then-Prime Minister Theresa May announced a public inquiry into the disaster the following day - the final report of which is finally due to be delivered today, more than seven years later.

Mr Choucair, a former Transport for London operations officer, believes the public inquiry has delayed justice for those responsible, and he now doubts there will ever be a criminal trial.

“It’s like an extra dagger”, he told the Telegraph earlier this week. “They have impacted our justice by running a public inquiry in parallel to the criminal one.”

Read the full story here.

72 people lost their lives in the fire

09:33 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

A total of 72 people died in the Grenfell disaster.

Each one somebody’s child, father, mother, brother, sister, relative, friend or neighbour.

They ranged in age from an unborn baby to an 84-year-old woman.

The 72 victims who died in the Grenfell Tower fire (PA Wire)

How did events first unfold?

09:27

The first call to the London Fire Brigade about the blaze came at 12.54am on June 14, 2017.

At 1.14am, the flames could be seen taking hold outside Flat 16 - the fourth-floor flat where the fire broke out - at 1.14am.The fire then spread with terrifying speed up the building.

Just 35 minutes after the first 999 call was made, at 1.29am, flames had climbed to the top floor of the 24-storey block. Images and footage of the devastating fire make headlines across the world.

How did the Grenfell Tower fire start?

09:20

The fire that tore through Grenfell Tower broke out in a two-bedroom flat - Flat 16.

Officials said the fire started “in or around” the fridge-freezer in the kitchen of the flat, which was on the fourth floor of the tower block and had sliding doors which opened onto the living room.

Inside the kitchen of Flat 16, where the fire broke out (PA)

The living room of Flat 16 (PA)

They could not, however, be sure whether a fault with the device was the cause of the fire, they said in earlier reports.

Flat 16 was home to three people. Photos taken in the aftermath of the inferno show it charred and strewn with wreckage.

Firefighter says Grenfell Tower had a 'cataclysmic list' of building failings

09:00 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

A firefighter involved in tackling the Grenfell Tower blaze has said there were a “cataclysmic series of failings” in the building.

Ricky Nuttall, who was forced to abandon an attempt to rescue a resident from the 15th floor, defended the “stay put” advice initially given to people in the building, saying firefighters were unaware of the state of the tower.

“The idea of a ‘stay put’ policy is, its principles are founded on a building working as it should,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning.

“At the time, as a firefighter on the ground, we had no idea that the building wasn’t built as it should be, that areas were compromised, that fire doors weren’t fitted, that smoke vents wouldn’t open, that the outside of the building was effectively covered in petrol, a flammable material that’s going to burn rapidly, window sills weren’t fitted correctly.

“There were a cataclysmic list of failings with the building, and none of that information was available to us at the time.”

Describing the failed rescue attempt from the 15th floor in 2017, he said he was running out of air and together with a colleague, they decided an attempt to reach the victim would have left “three people in mortal danger rather than one”.

“The guilt of leaving a human being behind is very, very hard to come to terms with, especially when you find out that that person did, in fact die,” he said.

“But it was the right decision from a logical perspective in terms of what air we had and what chance that person actually had of getting out of building with us.”

Final Grenfell Tower inquiry report to be published seven years after disaster

08:52 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Good morning, and welcome to the Standard’s liveblog.

You’re joining us on a momentous day in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry. Seven years after the tragedy that claimed 72 lives, the final inquiry report is due to be published.

It is expected to lay out the inquiry’s findings around the actions of corporate firms in the construction industry, the local authority, London Fire Brigade and government.

We’ll be bringing you live updates throughout the day.