Grenfell Inquiry a 'seven-year delay to justice', bereaved and survivors say
Bereaved and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire have criticised the calling of an inquiry, describing it as a "seven-year delay to justice".
A mother has paid tribute to her family after her husband and three children were found dead at a house in Surrey. The boys died alongside their father Piotr Swiderski, 31, at a house on Bremer Road in Staines on 31 August. An investigation is being carried out, however, police believe it was an isolated incident and nobody else was involved.
A man is on trial accused of repeatedly drugging and raping his wife, as well as encouraging dozens of other men to rape her in their home while she was unconscious, court documents show.
Seven people died after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank off the coast of Sicily, on Monday, Aug. 19
Kevin Hyde’s appellate lawyer argued Tuesday for his conviction to be thrown out or his sentence reduced. As Catherine McDonald reports, the appeals were dismissed and the convicted impaired driver who killed an Oakville woman will have to start serving his 6.5-year sentence.
Jennifer Soto allegedly told authorities she did not think her boyfriend Stephan Sterns was "evil" for his alleged sex abuse of her teen daughter, authorities say
A disabled woman is the only resident living in a 50-room care home after it closed down - leaving her with nowhere else to go. Jackie Kennedy, 53, moved into the Blue Ribbon assisted living complex in January 2023 after being diagnosed with a string of chronic health issues. She has a damaged spine which restricts her movement as well as suffering with spondylitis and fibromyalgia. Despite enjoying a new lease of life in the sheltered housing complex in Coventry, bosses decided to close it down last year. The other residents moved into alternative accommodation but Jackie refused to leave and has been handed a section 21 eviction notice.
The only adult charged in the brutal attack of a St. John's high school student told a provincial court judge on Tuesday that he deeply regrets his role in an assault that left a teenager critically injured.In a long and moving speech, Tyler Greening — who was 18 when he and several teenagers bludgeoned a student at Prince of Wales Collegiate — expressed regret for participating in the March 2023 assault.Greening told Judge Jacqueline Brazil the attack still plays through his mind "like a movie,
The man died after he was assaulted in a Leicestershire park while walking his dog.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has set a mid-October execution date for a man who admitted to killing five people with an axe and gun and later told a judge he was dropping his appeals so he could be put to death.
Bella Nilsson is one of 11 people charged in Sweden's biggest ever environmental crime trial.
Last month, a suspicious fire broke out at 159 John St. in Greater Napanee, Ont., and killed 67-year-old Walter Lasher. Sources say he was one of 14 tenants living there. (Emma Weller/CBC)With three upstairs windows blown out, a once beautiful neo-Victorian home in Greater Napanee, Ont., now stands charred and empty as a reminder of a deadly tragedy that several neighbours called "inevitable" due to the chaos inside.Last month, 67-year-old Walter Lasher died in a suspicious fire at the multi-uni
Chad T. Richards, 23, is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety by the use of a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct while armed
More than a dozen members of a Turkish national youth organization were taken into custody in Turkey after local authorities say they assaulted two US Marines.
With its announcement that militants guarding israeli hostages in the buildings and tunnels of Gaza had “new instructions” to kill them If Israeli troops closed in, Hamas signalled the opening of a chilling new chapter in an already brutal war.
NEW YORK — Linda Sun, a former aide to Gov. Kathleen Hochul, and her husband were arrested by federal authorities Tuesday, a month and a half after the feds raided their $3.5 million home in Manhasset. Sun and her husband Chris Hu were taken into custody early Tuesday morning and are expected to be arraigned in Brooklyn Federal Court. A spokesman for Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace’s office ...
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived Monday in Mongolia, a member of the international court that issued an arrest warrant for him.
Four people, including a gunman, were killed in Hawaii in a neighbor dispute when a man used a front-end loader to push multiple cars into a home.
As the war in Gaza rages on between Israel and Hamas, Jews in the United States and around the world continue to face blatant antisemitism.
A man accused of stabbing a Philadelphia park ranger on Sunday has been charged with ethnic intimidation, police said. The suspect -- 34-year-old Thomas Riceman -- also faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and terroristic threats, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department told ABC News. Police said they responded to reports of an assault Sunday afternoon in Rittenhouse Square, where they found the victim in the park's security booth suffering from multiple stab wounds.
KOLKATA (Reuters) -India's federal police said it had arrested the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata for alleged graft, after an investigation in the case of the brutal rape and murder of a young female doctor on the premises. Sandip Ghosh, who resigned as principal of the British colonial-era college days after the incident became public, was arrested on Monday on charges of financial irregularities, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said. The rape and murder case triggered widespread protests by doctors demanding greater safety for women at the workplace and justice for the 31-year-old doctor, whose body was found over three weeks ago.