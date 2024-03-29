Grenfell Tower relatives paid less compensation than firefighters who tackled blaze

Seventy-two people lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower fire of 2017 - Jeremy Selwyn/Getty Images

Victims of the Grenfell Tower fire have received less compensation on average than the firefighters involved in the bungled operation to rescue them.

Survivors and grieving relatives have spoken of their distress at discovering emergency workers received bigger payouts. One relative who lost six members of his family said it was “insulting to our loved ones”.

In total, 900 bereaved relatives, survivors and Grenfell residents last year received £150 million – an average of £166,000 each – after settling legal claims brought against those responsible for the tragedy, including the London Fire Commissioner.

Last month, 114 firefighters received a £20 million settlement – equivalent to £175,000 each.

Firefighters hold a minute's silence beside Grenfell Tower - Eddie Mulholland

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was blamed for contributing to more deaths on the night of the fire, in which 72 people were killed, with its “stay put” policy. Residents were told to remain in their flats as the blaze enveloped the building and the order was only revoked two hours after the fire had started.

LFB is one of a number of organisations under police investigation, although relatives despair at the time it is taking to bring charges, seven years after the blaze in 2017.

More than 30 police officers are now bringing their own claim and relatives’ fury increased when a council worker was awarded £4.6 million by an employment tribunal, after she suffered post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) while working with bereaved families.

Hisam Choucair, 46, whose mother, sister, three nieces and brother-in-law all perished in the blaze, said: “They are making money out of our tragedy. It is scandalous; it is sickening; it is disgusting.

“We have received so far less than the payments given to firefighters. I think it’s disgraceful that firefighters have put in claims for a job they are signed up to do. Nobody forced them to be firefighters: it’s their role.”

Hisam Choucair lost six members of his family in the Grenfell Tower fire

Mr Choucair said of the £4.6 million paid to Rachael Wright-Turner, who was diagnosed with PTSD after working as humanitarian assistance lead in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea: “That is way more than we will receive. Things have gone out of control. It is mad.”

Ms Wright-Turner was sacked by the neighbouring council Hammersmith and Fulham from her £125,000-a-year new job as director of public service reform while on sick leave. The council is planning to appeal the award.

Rachael Wright-Turner won a £.46 million payout after suffering PTSD

Mr Choucair has received an interim payment for the deaths in his family but is prevented by confidentiality clauses from saying how much. He added: “We don’t have anything of my mother, sister, nieces, and brother-in-law – not even a photo. Everything burned.”

He said: “We have so many things to deal with and yet the cheek of them, the LFB trying every way to take advantage of our loss after they failed us with their stay-put advice. It’s like having a circle of vultures above your head all the time.”

Raheleh Samimi, 42, whose mother Fatemeh Afrasiabi and disabled aunt Sakineh Afrasaibi died in the fire, said: “All of us are really distressed that those whose responsibility it was to help on the night of the fire, whose job and duty it was, are claiming compensation.

“It’s ridiculous because it’s their job that they have signed up for and chose. As part of their job, there are things they are supposed to see and do.

“And what we had to accept was minimal. They don’t consider at all what we’ve lost and the impact on us, our loss of earnings, careers, our relationships which have been destroyed and unfortunately for us who lost loved ones it is so minimal that it’s actually embarrassing to even say it. Yet the firefighters’ compensation is greater. It’s totally ridiculous.”

Firefighters leaving the scene of the Grenfell Tower fire - Andy Rain/EPA

Flora Neda, whose husband died jumping from their flat at the top of the tower, said she was deeply saddened to see that police officers had included details of her husband Mohammed’s death as part of a claim for compensation for the trauma they had suffered in witnessing the horrors on the night.

Mrs Neda said: “I do not understand why the death of our loved ones as a result of state and corporate negligence has been turned into a multi-billion pound industry now by so many taking advantage and forgetting the actual next of kin of those who died.

“It’s a huge machine now, the Grenfell industry. It’s disgraceful and inhumane to us and our loved ones.

“We will be asking to speak to the Ministry of Justice to see if the Victims Bill can address these issues we have direct experience of.”