Greta Gerwig was banned from having Barbies as a child

Barbie, whose script she co-wrote with partner Noah Baumbach, is the highest-grossing film of 2023, raking in an incredible $1.4 billion at the box office. However, she had little first-hand experience to draw upon as her mother believed the Mattel dolls reinforced sexist stereotypes about women. "My mom wasn't so into Barbie," the filmmaker and actress, 40, told Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs show. "Certain moms, they would be like: 'I don't know if this is a good example of womanhood,' the body type and everything... she was less excited about that."