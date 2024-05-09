Greta Thunberg joins pro-Palestine protests in Malmo

Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter in Malmo, Sweden
·2 min read

Greta Thunberg has joined pro-Palestine protests in Malmo against Israel competing in the Eurovision Song Contest.

The climate activist, 21, was at the Stop Israel demonstration, between Stortorget and Molleplatsen in the centre of the city on Thursday ahead of Israel singer Eden Golan performing at the second semi-final of the competition on Thursday evening.

She was wearing a keffiyeh, a material commonly used to show support for Palestine, around her body in the centre of the crowd.

APTOPIX Sweden Eurovision Song Contest Dress Rehearsal
Eden Golan of Israel will perform at the second Eurovision semi-final on Thursday (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

During the demonstrations, smoke canisters in the colours of the Palestinian flag were set off and protesters, some of whom have dogs, young children and bicycles with them, were carrying signs displaying images of Gaza civilians who have been injured amid the Hamas-Israel conflict.

At one point, the pro-Palestinian demonstrators were told to go back by police and, following shouts of “free Palestine”, returned to the main gathering.

There was also a banner done in the style of Eurovision with the words “genocide” on it, an accusation vigorously denied by Israel amid the war with Hamas.

During Eden Golan’s rehearsals of her song Hurricane, which was reworked from an early track October Rain, thought to be a reference to the attack by Hamas, she was booed and there were reportedly shouts of “free Palestine” on Wednesday.

At the protests in Malmo, Rory Flynn, 27, from Kildare, told the PA news agency he is from the Eurovision Irish fan club and has started a “separate movement” to protest against Israel, adding the country’s entry in Sweden is “overshadowing the competition”.

He said: “We feel that it’s important to make our voices heard in the competition in the arena. Others are doing a full boycott – and full respect to people who are doing a full boycott – but we think it’s important that our voices are heard in the arena and around Malmo.”

Mr Flynn also said his group booed during Golan’s dress rehearsals this week, adding: “This song is a propaganda song. OK, it was originally called October Rain and now it’s called Hurricane, you can see there, it’s the same melody; the lyrics have been changed at the request of the EBU (European Broadcast Union), but it is the same song.

“And it is about justifying Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and I think that says it all really, you know, I think it’s quite appropriate to kind of boo that propaganda.”

