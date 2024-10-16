‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alum Sarah Drew Says She Was ‘Unceremoniously Let Go’ From Medical Drama: It Felt ‘Mean and Unjust’

“Grey’s Anatomy” alum Sarah Drew recently opened up on the “Call It What It Is” podcast about her departure from ABC’s long-running medical drama series in 2018. Drew, who played Dr. April Kepner for nine seasons beginning in 2009, was let go from the show after its 14th season — alongside Jessica Capshaw, who portrayed Dr. Arizona Robbins.

“We were unceremoniously let go in a way that felt mean and unjust, and, because of that, the outpouring of love was so enormous it was like you were sitting there watching people [eulogize you],” Drew said on an episode of the “Call It What It Is” podcast, co-hosted by her former “Grey’s Anatomy” co-stars Capshaw and Camilla Luddington.

After news broke in 2018 about her “Grey’s Anatomy” exit, Drew posted a statement on X at the time, telling fans, “I know you’re sad. I’m sad too. I haven’t really had the time to process this information. I’ve been with it for less than 48 hours, so I’m not ready to say my thank yous and give an all encompassing statement about my 9 years here.”

Drew has since reprised her role as April twice on “Grey’s Anatomy,” making appearances in Seasons 17 and 18. She told Capshaw and Luddington on the podcast that returning to the show as a guest star was “freeing.”

“I have no attachment to [the show] at all,” Drew explained. “I had zero anxiety [going back because] I don’t need anything from anyone on that set anymore. They’re not responsible for my livelihood anymore. They’re not responsible for my success or my joy… I’m like, ‘Hey! This is a fun spot to come visit.’”

Elsewhere on the “Call It What It Is” podcast, Drew revealed that April was supposed to have a one-night stand in Season 7 with Dr. Mark Sloan, played by Eric Dane.

“Before they made my character love Jesus and a virgin, there’s a scene where Sloan and Reed [Nora Zehetner] have sex, a random one-night stand. That was supposed to be me originally. It was supposed to be April,” Drew said. “April was supposed to have some random one-off with Sloan and it was in the original production draft [of the script], and then they changed it. I didn’t have anything to do with it, but then they changed their mind.”

