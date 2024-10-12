Grey’s Anatomy Boss Teases a ‘New’ Ben Warren — and a Potential Work/Wife Imbalance

Grey’s Anatomy fans may be cheering the return of Jason George as Ben Warren after he spent seven seasons on spinoff Station 19. But the doctor that they get back may not exactly be the doctor that they remember.

Though historically Bailey’s better half has had a habit of going rogue and landing himself in hot water, “he’s had seven years with the Seattle fire department, where there are a lot of protocols and rules, just like a hospital,” showrunner Meg Marinis reminds TVLine. “He’s had more experience.”

True. But even on Station 19, Ben never met a rule that he didn’t want to bend or a protocol that he didn’t want to break. Marinis can’t help but agree. At the end of the day, she admits, “it’s Ben Warren,” she laughs, “so… ”

Yeah, we know.

Despite the fact that in Thursday’s episode (recapped here), Ben was rehired by another returnee — Kali Rocha’s Sydney Heron — it wouldn’t be her to whom he’d be reporting. By the end of “I Can See Clearly Now,” the surgical residency program was taken over once again by his wife, who’d been canned by Catherine in the wake of her siding with the interns to save Lucas’ job in Season 20’s finale. So this time around, “the difference is that [Miranda is] the residency director,” Marinis says. “So you’ll have that dynamic” for the marrieds to work out.

What are your hopes for Ben’s comeback? Which Station 19 characters are you looking forward to seeing visit him at the hospital? Hit the comments.

