Grey’s Anatomy season 21 casts Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star

Grey's Anatomy is getting its very own chaplain in season 21, portrayed by Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star Michael Thomas Grant.

The medical drama has cast Grant as an openly gay chaplain named James whose love life will intertwine with those of the staff.

"James joins Grey Sloan as the hospital's openly gay Episcopal chaplain," the character description reads (via Deadline).

"He holds a special place in his heart for his younger patients, and his warmth, training and spirituality make him comfortable and confident in any situation.

"In his personal life, James finds himself at a crossroads where he is open to love and taking great leaps of faith."

James is set to make his Grey Sloan debut in episode two of the upcoming season, set to premiere on September 26.

The new instalment is currently in production, with star Camilla Luddington sharing the cast was going to have a table read and be back on set this week.

"I woke up this morning, scrolled through my phone and there it was, sitting in my inbox, the premier episode script of Grey's Anatomy season 21," Luddington said on the Call It What It Is podcast with fellow Grey's star Jessica Capshaw on August 1.

"And you know what's so funny and you know this Jess, we never know what's going to happen. We are not given a heads up so I was reading the script in bed this morning and I was shooketh."

Grey's Anatomy season 21 will air premiere on Thursday, September 26 at 10pm ET on ABC in the US. Previous seasons are streaming on Disney+ in the UK.

