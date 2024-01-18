Grey Highlands uses rare secret ballot for police board job

Grey Highlands council used a rare secret ballot to determine its appointment to a new regional police services board.

At its meeting on Jan. 17, council used a private vote to select the municipality’s representative to serve on the new Grey Bruce Police Services Detachment Board after two members of council indicated an interest in serving in the position.

Grey Highlands Mayor Paul McQueen and Coun. Joel Loughead both expressed interest in the new position.

Both McQueen and Loughead serve on the current police service board for Grey Highlands, which will be replaced by the new board. The mayor traditionally serves on the police services board and Loughead is the council liaison for fire, police and safety.

“This is a whole new process. With my experience I’d like to be there,” McQueen said.

Loughead has served on the current board the past year and was interested in continuing in the role.

“I’ve learned a lot sitting on the police services board,” he said. “Why else have the (fire, police and safety liaison) role, but to liaise with the appropriate boards?

Clerk Amanda Fines-VanAlstine conducted an electronic secret ballot and council chose McQueen as the municipality’s representative on the board.

The provincial government has formed the new board to represent all local municipalities and First Nations that are policed by the Grey Bruce Detachment of the OPP. They are: Township of Georgian Bluffs, Township of Chatsworth, Municipality of Meaford, Municipality of Grey Highlands, Township of Southgate, Town of South Bruce Peninsula, Town of Northern Bruce Peninsula, Saugeen First Nation and Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation (Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation).

The new board will also have three provincial appointees and four community appointees. The municipal and First Nations representatives, once appointed, will form a selection committee to choose the community appointees.

Chris Fell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, CollingwoodToday.ca