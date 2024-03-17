Grey's Anatomy boss teases show future after season 20

ABC

Grey's Anatomy showrunner Meg Marinis has been talking about the show's future after season 20.

The hit ABC medical drama returned to screens in the US earlier this week (March 14), with Ellen Pompeo making her anticipated return as titular character Meredith Grey.

In an interview with Deadline, Marinis, who has recently taken over from long-standing Grey's showrunner Krista Vernoff, opened up about the possibility of exploring more stories at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

"I've not been informed that this is the last season, so I'm going to keep going and telling stories as long as they let me. We still have stories to tell," she said.

"We receive a tremendous amount of support from the studio and the network and from Shondaland. So I'm going to keep going until they tell me to put that pen down."

She went on to reveal the overall theme for season 20, with the spotlight shifting to the new interns after they performed an unsupervised surgery on a dying patient in the season 19 finale.

"I think a theme for the season is back to basics for these interns. Just like you recover from an illness, these interns have a recovery to go through," she explained.

"And so much of what happened at the end of last year's finale continues throughout this season. We really don't just forget about it. Everything still weighs on everyone and how they can truly move forward and not make the same mistakes again."

Season 20 also sees the return of Jessica Capshaw, who will reprise her role as paediatric surgeon Arizona Robbins after leaving the show in 2018.

Alex Landi is also back as Dr Nico Kim, who hasn't been seen since the end of season 18, following his break-up with Dr Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli).

Grey's Anatomy season 20 and Station 19's final season premiered on March 14, 2024 on ABC in the US. Both shows stream on Disney+ in the UK.

