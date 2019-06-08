Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams' future on the series revealed

From Digital Spy

Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams' future on the show has been revealed after much speculation, and it's good news!

Deadline has reported that the Dr Jackson Avery actor has signed a new two-season contract after negotiations involving his availability.

It was uncertain whether the Detroit: Become Human actor would continue on the show after he landed a role in the Broadway play Take Me Out, which opens in April 2020. He is likely to appear in a limited capacity in the upcoming 16th season, but that hasn't been confirmed yet.

Season 15 ended with Jackson leaving Dr Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) behind to attend to a multi-car pile-up, but he failed to return.

"It was a creative decision," showrunner Krista Vernoff previously said. "It was a cliffhanger. I want people to come back [in the fall] and talk all summer and wonder what happens to him. We have not mapped it out."

Meanwhile, Jake Borelli (Dr Levi Schmitt), Chris Carmack (Dr Atticus Lincoln), and Greg Germann (Dr Thomas Koracick) have all been promoted to series regulars for the 16th season.

Grey's Anatomy will be on screens until at least 2021, with ABC announcing earlier this year that leading star Ellen Pompeo has extended her contract.

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 air on ABC in the US, and on Sky Witness and NOW TV in the UK.

