Unsolved murder case of gold jeweller gunned down in bath tub 35 years ago reopened by police

Richard Haywood, known as Ricky, was 36 when he was killed in his flat in Southampton, Hampshire (PA Wire)

The family of a jeweller found shot in his bathtub in an unsolved murder 35 years ago hope to finally get justice after detectives reopened the investigation following advances in forensic science.

Gold dealer Richard Haywood, commonly known as Ricky, was shot multiple times in an attack at his home above his shop Ambiance Jewellers in Shirley Road, Southampton, on 16 October 1989.

Despite police interviewing more than 11,000 people, no-one has ever been charged with the 36-year-old’s murder and Mr Haywood’s heartbroken mother went to her grave never knowing who killed her son.

But now Hampshire Constabulary has said advancements in forensic science over the past three decades will be their “main lines of enquiry” as they reopen the case.

The charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £20,000 for information, that can be given anonymously, which leads to an arrest and conviction.

In a statement issued through police, Mr Haywood’s sister said: “We cannot express enough the huge impact Ricky’s death has had on us.

“The pain never goes away. My mum never had peace and it slowly ate away at her. She went to her grave never knowing who committed this awful crime.

“I, as Ricky’s sister, have to live with the pain of his murder and knowing how my mum suffered too.

“We pray this new appeal will urge someone to come forward and hopefully after all these years find justice and closure.”

Richard Haywood was killed in his flat above Ambiance Jewellers on Shirley Road in Southampton, Hampshire, on 16 October 1989 (PA Wire)

Detective Inspector Elizabeth Brunt, who is now leading the investigation, urged anyone with information about Ricky’s shooting to do the right thing and come forward.

She added: “As we review the evidence available to us, I would like to appeal to anyone out there that may hold information about what happened to come forward and speak to us.

“I believe someone knows why Ricky was killed and who was responsible. Whatever your allegiances, you would be doing the right thing by telling us what you know.

“I would urge those people to think about Ricky’s family, who have waited more than 35 years to find out why someone killed him.

“While Ricky’s mother died broken-hearted, the rest of his family are desperate to know the truth.

“We need to give his family the answers they rightly deserve, to get justice for them and for Ricky.

“Your help is needed and now is the time to communicate what you know, either directly, anonymously or through a third party - doing nothing is no longer an option.”

Beth Simpson, regional manager for Crimestoppers, said: “Ricky’s heartbroken family still don’t have answers or justice. Our charity is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information given exclusively to us that leads to the arrest, charge and conviction of anybody responsible for his murder.

“If you have information, however small, please speak up and tell Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously. If you prefer not to talk to the police, you can tell us what you know, and we’ll pass it on for you, it is not too late.

“We are independent of the police and won’t ask for any personal details, there’ll be no police contact or witness statements, and you won’t have to go to court. Nobody will know you contacted us.”