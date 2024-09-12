Grieving father tells politicians to stop using son's death for political gain

The Daily Beast

Donald Trump furiously attacked Fox News host Neil Cavuto on Wednesday after the anchor dared to criticize Trump’s debate performance against Kamala Harris.“He had six prior presidential debates to this one,” Cavuto said on Fox Business Network while talking to Bob Cusack, editor-in-chief of The Hill. “But this one, at least in my liking—and you’re the expert here—he decisively lost it. He might have made some very good presentations on where the economy was, but it was all over the map.”“This w