Grieving father tells politicians to stop using son's death for political gain
Donald Trump furiously attacked Fox News host Neil Cavuto on Wednesday after the anchor dared to criticize Trump’s debate performance against Kamala Harris.“He had six prior presidential debates to this one,” Cavuto said on Fox Business Network while talking to Bob Cusack, editor-in-chief of The Hill. “But this one, at least in my liking—and you’re the expert here—he decisively lost it. He might have made some very good presentations on where the economy was, but it was all over the map.”“This w
BRISTOL, Pa. (AP) — The presidential debate this week was the final affront to Rosie Torres' lifelong Republicanism. She said her allegiance to Donald Trump, already strained by his stand on abortion, snapped in the former president's “eye opener” encounter with Kamala Harris.
Donald Trump called for ABC News to be shut down during a rant about the way he was treated by the network during his presidential debate against Kamala Harris. The former president called into Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning to complain that he’d faced a “rigged deal” with the debate, with moderators “correcting everything” he said while “not correcting with her.” Asked why he felt moderators hadn’t corrected Harris in the same way, Trump answered: “Because they’re dishonest.” “I think ABC t
The restaurant owner purchased a digital billboard for Donald Trump in Minnesota, where Tim Walz is governor
A CNN panel got extremely heated on Wednesday night as Republican strategist Scott Jennings was asked if he believed Donald Trump’s debate comments about Haitians eating pets were rooted in racism.Jennings, a contributor to the network and former special assistant to George W. Bush, was pressed about the issue on NewsNight With Abby Phillip after the former president and other GOP figures boosted the claim about cats, dogs, and geese being consumed in Springfield, Ohio. Local authorities say the
Here's what the candidates reportedly did when the cameras weren't rolling.
Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy drew laughs from CNBC hosts on Wednesday after praising former President Trump’s debate performance and insisting he “controlled himself more than normal.”“My money, Trump is going to win,” McCarthy told CNBC’s Squawk Box on Wednesday, insisting that voters had already made up their minds before the primetime debate on Tuesday night.McCarthy, who retired from the House at the end of 2023, told the hosts that Trump had “missed opportunities,” as well as a disad
Kamala Harris proved to be more than Donald Trump’s match on facts, command of subject area and overall temperament
The "Daily Show" correspondent hit one of the former president's sorest spots.
In his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump also claimed he had received more votes than any other GOP candidate in history.
MSNBC’s Morning Joe crew were left in hysterics Wednesday morning over Donald Trump’s barking-mad claim in the presidential debate that immigrants are eating people’s dogs.The show aired a montage of some of the most iconic moments in history from previous debates, including Ronald Reagan’s “there you go again” line used against Jimmy Carter in 1980 and Lloyd Bentsen’s 1988 quip assuring Dan Quayle that he was “no Jack Kennedy.” The compilation ended with Trump saying: “In Springfield, they’re e
The former president spread lies about Democrats' position on abortion.
She looked faux-fascinated, as if coaxing him into thinking he was onto something — nodding, head-tilting, performatively squinting, smiling a little, then a little more — a reel of soon-to-be memes, screaming silent bemusement with a hand on her chin. He looked miserable. The initial question, at least, should have been fertile terrain for former President Donald Trump: a prompt for Vice President Kamala Harris about immigration, a vulnerability for her, and how she might diverge on the subject
Donald Trump-Kamala Harris debate on ABC with David Muir and Linsey Davis was like "4chan come to life" with moderator flops and racist lies.
Republican strategist Karl Rove said Tuesday that former President Trump made a mistake by “lowering the bar” for Vice President Harris in the lead-up to the presidential debate. “I think it was a mistake for Trump to basically diminish her, calling her stupid and lowering the bar for her because expectations matter a lot in…
CNN’s Phil Mattingly speaks with a CNN panel of undecided voters in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania following the debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.
CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale appeared on TV screens soon after the Trump-Harris debate ended Tuesday night to give his preliminary verdict—and declared that Donald Trump had lied at least 33 times during the 90-minute face-off.“This was a staggeringly dishonest debate performance from former President Trump,” Dale told host Jake Tapper. “Just lie after lie on subject after subject. By my preliminary count, Jake, Trump made at least 33 false claims. Thirty-three!“By contrast, by—again—a prelimina
The last time Taylor Swift encouraged her fans to vote via Instagram, the result was 35,000 new voter registrations. This year, as the singer endorses Kamala Harris, her influence is likely to be felt again—which right-wing commentators like Megyn Kelly are not happy about.“You can kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye, Taylor,” Kelly screamed on her podcast Wednesday. Notably, Swift also endorsed Joe Biden over Donald Trump in the 2020 election as well, and her sales didn’t suffer
The outlet put the former president in a precarious position on the links in its provocative new cover.
“I wish that my son, Aiden Clark, was killed by a 60-year-old white man,” said Nathan Clark, denouncing “morally bankrupt” Republicans using his son for political gain.