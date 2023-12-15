‘We are grieving’: Kansas City coffee shop is closing one, possibly two locations

Susan and Nolan Dees opened Vested Coffee in 2019, at 310 W. Eighth St. in the Garment District. The couple added a second location the following year, at 2501 Troost Ave. in Beacon Hill.

The shops served Onyx Coffee and said it donated 10% of its profits back to local nonprofits and organizations.

On Friday, the Dees announced on social media that an upcoming lease negotiation at the Garment District location had stalled.

“After months of discussion, we could not agree on terms that would make it financially viable for Vested’s future,” the owners said. “Our Beacon Hill location cannot sustain the business to make relocation an option. As a result, we have made the very difficult decision to close both Vested locations.”

They added: “We are grieving but feel God’s direction and peace and know that His plans are always for good!”

Later, though, the coffee shop said that, while the Garment District location will close Dec. 23, the Beacon Hill location will remain open while they “work out details.” The Dees did not immediately respond to a request for comment.