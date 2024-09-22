'Grieving-type screaming': 4 dead in mass shooting in Birmingham, Alabama

At least four people were killed and more than a dozen were wounded in a Birmingham, Alabama, shooting.

At least four people were killed, more than a dozen were wounded and a search was underway Sunday in Birmingham, Alabama, after a shooting rampage in a crowded entertainment district Saturday night.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald said two men and a woman died at the scene and a fourth died a short time later at a local hospital. First responders rushed some wounded people to hospitals while others began arriving at hospitals around the city on their own, he said.

Fitzgerald said it appeared multiple shooters fired into a crowd but that it was not clear whether they were on foot or in cars. He said the shooting did not appear random and that officers were trying to determine who was targeted. No suspects were in custody.

"Rest assured we are going to do everying we possibly can to make sure that we uncover, identify and hunt down who was ever responsible for preying on our people," he said.

$5,000 reward offered for help in finding killers

Fitzgerald urged anyone who was in the Five Points South district when the shooting took place to provide any information they have to police. Tips leading to an arrest could bring a reward of up to $5,000, he said.

"There is no greater resource than he public. ... If you were out here, if you saw anything if you heard anything, please reach out."

Police said the ATF and FBI have been called in to assist the investigation.

"These mass shootings have more to do with culture than they do with criminality," Fitzgerald said. "We are seeing far too many arguments being decided by bullets."

Witness hears chilling cries

Dajon Singleton told WBMA-TV he was driving into the area when he saw the emergency response and chaos on the streets as people ran and screamed. He saw five or six people taken away on stretchers, he said.

"Very devastating, sad," he said. "The grieving-type screaming. ... That's when I instantly knew someone lost a loved one."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Birmingham shooting: 4 dead, many wounded in Alabama rampage