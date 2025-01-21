Grimes Denounces Nazism Following Ex Elon Musk's Controversial One-Armed Gesture as She Insists 'I Am Not Him'

"It's absurd that someone can be this cancelled for something their ex did before they even heard it happened," the "Oblivion" singer wrote

Grimes is responding after a video of ex Elon Musk making a one-armed gesture at one of President Donald Trump's inauguration festivities went viral online.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, one Grimes fan account on X wrote in regards to the viral clip: "I’m more than willing so sacrifice my grimes follow and get a tattoo coverup for this btw. i’m hitting a breaking point."

The comment came after Musk, 53, made a one-armed gesture following a speech during Trump's inauguration. The gesture was similar to the Nazi salute that was made infamous by Adolf Hitler and is illegal in several countries.

The "Oblivion" singer, 36, posted a lengthy response on social media, denouncing Nazism and saying she wants to avoid adding to the conversation. Grimes and Musk were first linked in 2018 and have dated on and off. The singer and tech billionaire share three children.

"While I deeply respect your concern- it is unhealthy that people are this upset when I have not even been online yet today and am only just learning about this controversy now," she began. "I don't know what happened and I will not make a rash statement - I am not a citizen of this country." [Grimes is Canadian.]

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Elon Musk in 2025

The "We Appreciate Power" artist said she would "research the state of affairs" tomorrow but wouldn't "say something that will create an international scandal" in the meantime.



"It's absurd that someone can be this cancelled for something their ex did before they even heard it happened," she continued. "I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something. I can only send love back into a world that is hurting."

The singer did acknowledge that her fan's concerns came from a "good place" and respects them. "I do not ask for sympathy. In a world over stimulated by scandal, I feel a moral imperative to only add to the mess when something positive can be done."



"Otherwise I'm just adding to the desensitization," she added.

Grimes said she could "go talk s--- and be on a bunch of magazine covers and be a feminist hero and get clout," but it wouldn't be meaningful.

"I choose my children's wellbeing," she continued. "I promise you it doesn't feel good to be hated all the time for things I don't even know about, cannot predict and cannot control. But I also chose this path, I accept it. I make the best of it, and I simply wish happiness and health to all."



She then signed off the post, writing, "Godspeed."

Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty Elon Musk and Grimes in 2018

Some fans pushed Grimes to say more about the matter, to which she responded, "I'm happy to denounce Nazi-ism - and the far alt right. Would that help clear things up?"

The "Genesis" performer added, "I've just gotten out of breakfast and have to catch a flight, and am still debating how to approach things diplomatically because I feel in over my head. But if there's concern about that, I am happy to set the record strait [sic] in a meaningful way."



Musk responded to the hand-gesture controversy on Tuesday, Jan. 21 after it sparked a major debate online.

"Frankly, they need better dirty tricks," he wrote on X, seemingly shrugging it off. "The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired," he added with a sleeping emoji.

Read the original article on People