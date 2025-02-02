Grimes Rips ‘Anti-Woke’ Forces Behind Ex Elon Musk’s Rise to Power

Musician Grimes has opened up about how she feels deceived by the “anti-woke” forces that helped propel her former partner, Elon Musk, to the center of the U.S. government alongside President Donald Trump.

“I feel like I was tricked by [people] pretending to be into critical thought and consequentialism who are acting like power hungry warlords now and like cruelly enjoying the panic and suffering that obviously creates and it’s disturbing,“ wrote in a tweet Saturday.

Grimes, who shares three children with Musk, was responding in agreement to a post by the writer Aella, who goes by the mononymous alias, saying that she “got friendly with the anti-woke coalition over the past few years, but now it feels like they’re walking off a plank into extremism and I feel frustrated about it.”

A tweet by Grimes shows her expressing regret that she was

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, said last month that she was “happy to denounce Nazism” after Musk was criticized for his gestures at a Trump inauguration rally that some believe were intended to be Nazi salutes.

She also noted she is not responsible for her former partner’s actions: “I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something.”

Musk, Trump’s biggest financial backer and one of his leading campaign surrogates, spent the election echoing the president’s railing against so-called “woke” issues.

Trump—who has already issued multiple executive orders to row back diversity and inclusion initiatives across the U.S. government—said he would fire military officials who adopted diversity initiatives and threatened to use federal funding to force schools to cease “left-wing indoctrination.”

Musk has since been rewarded by Trump for his support with a nebulous but high profile role in the new administration, leading a White House unit with a fake departmental name—the Department of Government Efficiency—tasked with recommending up to $2 trillion in federal spending cuts.

Grimes has stepped in to publicly chide her former partner before. Last year, she offered unconditional support to Musk’s daughter Vivian Wilson, who blasted her father for being absent throughout her childhood.

Musk had claimed Wilson, who is transgender, is “not a girl” and called her “dead.”

“I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian,” Grimes said.

She also called Musk “unrecognizable” in November, after disclosing they had resolved a longstanding custody battle regarding their three children.

Musk has also continued stumping for conservative politicians who share his “anti-woke views, extending his reach abroad in support of the Alternative für Deutschland, a German political party that intelligence officials have classified as a “suspected extremist” organization, and Reform UK, an anti-immigrant populist party in Britain.

At a recent party conference, the AfD slammed “transgender hype” and “woke society” in its political positions.

Musk made a surprise appearance at an AfD rally last month via video, during which he said Germans should “move beyond” their guilt from the Nazi regime and the Holocaust.

“There’s too much of a focus on past guilt and we need to move on from that,” he told the crowd to cheers.