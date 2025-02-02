Grimes Rips ‘Anti-Woke’ Forces Behind Ex Elon Musk’s Rise to Power

Sean Craig
·3 min read
Elon Musk and Grimes
Penske Media via Getty Images

Musician Grimes has opened up about how she feels deceived by the “anti-woke” forces that helped propel her former partner, Elon Musk, to the center of the U.S. government alongside President Donald Trump.

“I feel like I was tricked by [people] pretending to be into critical thought and consequentialism who are acting like power hungry warlords now and like cruelly enjoying the panic and suffering that obviously creates and it’s disturbing,“ wrote in a tweet Saturday.

Grimes, who shares three children with Musk, was responding in agreement to a post by the writer Aella, who goes by the mononymous alias, saying that she “got friendly with the anti-woke coalition over the past few years, but now it feels like they’re walking off a plank into extremism and I feel frustrated about it.”

A tweet by Grimes shows her expressing regret that she was
A tweet by Grimes shows her expressing regret that she was

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, said last month that she was “happy to denounce Nazism” after Musk was criticized for his gestures at a Trump inauguration rally that some believe were intended to be Nazi salutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also noted she is not responsible for her former partner’s actions: “I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something.”

Musk, Trump’s biggest financial backer and one of his leading campaign surrogates, spent the election echoing the president’s railing against so-called “woke” issues.

Trump—who has already issued multiple executive orders to row back diversity and inclusion initiatives across the U.S. government—said he would fire military officials who adopted diversity initiatives and threatened to use federal funding to force schools to cease “left-wing indoctrination.”

Musk has since been rewarded by Trump for his support with a nebulous but high profile role in the new administration, leading a White House unit with a fake departmental name—the Department of Government Efficiency—tasked with recommending up to $2 trillion in federal spending cuts.

Grimes has stepped in to publicly chide her former partner before. Last year, she offered unconditional support to Musk’s daughter Vivian Wilson, who blasted her father for being absent throughout her childhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musk had claimed Wilson, who is transgender, is “not a girl” and called her “dead.”

“I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian,” Grimes said.

She also called Musk “unrecognizable” in November, after disclosing they had resolved a longstanding custody battle regarding their three children.

Musk has also continued stumping for conservative politicians who share his “anti-woke views, extending his reach abroad in support of the Alternative für Deutschland, a German political party that intelligence officials have classified as a “suspected extremist” organization, and Reform UK, an anti-immigrant populist party in Britain.

At a recent party conference, the AfD slammed “transgender hype” and “woke society” in its political positions.

Musk made a surprise appearance at an AfD rally last month via video, during which he said Germans should “move beyond” their guilt from the Nazi regime and the Holocaust.

“There’s too much of a focus on past guilt and we need to move on from that,” he told the crowd to cheers.

Latest Stories

  • Hegseth Pal Gloats After Booting Legacy Media from Pentagon

    A source close to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has expressed glee at booting mainstream media from a Pentagon facility to make way for MAGA outlets. “Hope those hit pieces on Pete were worth it,” the unnamed source told Axios after the decision to remove four major news outlets from the Pentagon’s Correspondents’ Corridor. The New York Times, NBC News, NPR, and Politico have to vacate the Pentagon in two weeks. They will be replaced by Trump-friendly outlet the New York Post, full MAGA support

  • NORAD responds to 'multiple' Russian jets near Alaska, Yukon

    Russian military jets were "not seen as a threat" when they flew through international airspace not far from the border with Canada and the United States, the North American Aerospace Defense Command confirmed.

  • Fact Check: Yes, Musk Once Posted It Would Take Airplane Crash To End 'Crazy' DEI Hiring Policy

    Users resurfaced the year-old post after U.S. President Donald Trump baselessly blamed DEI for a deadly midair collision in January 2025.

  • Dirk Nowitzki had a 1-word reaction to the Mavericks trading Luka Doncic

    Luka Doncic was supposed to be the face of the Dallas Mavericks for at least another decade. Now he's a Los Angeles Laker. The news broke just around midnight Saturday on the east coast, and NBA fans were so stunned that Dallas would

  • Trump's antitrust cops just signaled that big US mergers won't get a free pass

    The new Trump administration provided an early sign that big mergers won't get a free pass as the Justice Department launched a legal effort to block Hewlett Packard from acquiring rival Juniper Networks.

  • Bruins Superstar Passes Bobby Orr With Amazing Stat

    This Bruins superstar has passed Bobby Orr with this amazing stat.

  • 'Miracle On The Hudson' Pilot Has Just 3 Words For Trump's DC Crash Response

    Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, known for the heroic landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River, weighed in on the deadly midair collision.

  • Ontario joins B.C. in removing U.S. booze from provincial liquor retailers

    American alcohol will disappear from liquor store shelves in Ontario and B.C. as the provinces add their own ammunition to a federal plan aimed at getting the U.S. to back down from tariffs.

  • My J6 Neighbor Was Released From Prison By Trump. I'm Furious About What Happened The Day He Got Home.

    “Before his imprisonment, our neighbor didn’t hide the fact that he was a Proud Boy, and our whole neighborhood witnessed the FBI surrounding his property.”

  • 3 Bills You Might Not Have To Pay With Trump as President

    President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House is poised to bring significant changes, one of which is bills. If you're worried about having to shell out more money for some bills that might...

  • Canadian Lawmaker Hits Back At Trump, Mar-A-Lago's 'Gangster Class' Over Tariff Threats

    Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, suggested his country put tariffs on Elon Musk's "douche Panzer" should Trump follow through on his plans.

  • Hero Pilot ‘Disgusted’ But ‘Not Surprised’ By Trump’s Response to D.C. Crash

    One of the nation’s most famous pilots had some choice words for President Donald Trump for seemingly blaming diversity, equity, and inclusion for the fatal mid-air collision in Washington, D.C. earlier this week. Known for his sanguine manner and aversion to partisan politics, Chelsey ‘Sully’ Sullenberger hit back against the Republican president on MSNBC’s The Last Word on Thursday as host Lawrence O’Donnell asked him for his take on the tragedy. “I don’t want to draw you into politics, but if

  • U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico expected to start March 1: sources

    U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce new tariffs against Canada and Mexico that will begin on March 1, but will include a process for the countries to seek specific exemptions for certain imports, three people familiar with the planning told Reuters.The tariff situation remained fluid on Friday and no decision is final until Trump makes a public announcement.The sources, who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said they did not ha

  • Mexico Pledges Tariffs on US While Calling for Cooperation

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks global trade. Sign up here.Most Read from BloombergHow the 2025 Catholic Jubilee Is Reshaping RomeTrump Paves the Way to Deputize Local Police on ImmigrationWhen French Communists Went on a Brutalist Building BoomHistoric London Elevator Faces Last Stop in Labour’s Housing PushManhattan’s Morning Commute Time Drops With New Congestion TollMexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum is readying counter-tariffs against the US after President D

  • Farmers Plead ‘Stop Our Fields Flooding’ as Trump Opens Dams

    Officials in California have revealed that President Donald Trump nearly flooded the region’s farms when his administration tried to send an excessive amount of water south, a feat he bragged about on Friday. “Today, 1.6 billion gallons and, in 3 days, it will be 5.2 billion gallons. Everybody should be happy about this long fought Victory!” Trump gloated in a Truth Social post. Over the last month, the president has often pushed for more water to be directed to southern California to help fight

  • Rubio is holding talks in Panama as Trump demands canal control and pressures US neighbors

    PANAMA CITY (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is meeting Panama’s president Sunday on the opening stop of his first foreign trip as America's top diplomat as President Donald Trump increases the pressure on Washington's neighbors and allies, including a demand for the Panama Canal to be returned to the United States.

  • China Vows Measures Against US Tariffs, Threatens WTO Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks global trade. Sign up here.Most Read from BloombergHow the 2025 Catholic Jubilee Is Reshaping RomeTrump Paves the Way to Deputize Local Police on ImmigrationWhen French Communists Went on a Brutalist Building BoomHistoric London Elevator Faces Last Stop in Labour’s Housing PushManhattan’s Morning Commute Time Drops With New Congestion TollChina vowed to retaliate against the US but stopped short of imposing tariffs, after President Do

  • Elon Musk Shuts Out Senior Government Workers in Latest DOGE Takeover

    DOGE director Elon Musk has shut out senior government workers and seized control of key workflows in the Office of Personnel Management, causing major security concerns, a source told Reuters. The Office of Personnel Management functions as the government’s human resources agency, managing policies, payments, recruitment, and labor relations. Government aides working for the billionaire Tesla CEO and Trump sidekick have reportedly taken over the office’s Enterprise Human Resources Integration d

  • Democratic senators introduce bill to check Trump’s tariff authority

    Two Democratic senators introduced a bill that would require President Trump to get congressional approval for proposed tariffs on trading partners before imposing them, a push coming just days before the president is set to impose new ones on Mexico and Canada. Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) brought forward the Stopping Tariffs…

  • Canadians largely against proposal to merge with US: Survey

    The majority of Canadians are opposed to their country merging with the U.S., something President Trump has suggested in recent weeks, according to new surveys published on Friday. The new YouGov polls, conducted in both the U.S. and Canada, found that 77 percent of Canadians are strongly or somewhat against Canada becoming a part of…