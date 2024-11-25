Grimes Says She Didn't See One of Her Kids for 5 Months amid Year-Long Custody Battle with Elon Musk

The former couple is parents to sons X Æ A-Xii, 4, and Techno Mechanicus, 2, as well as daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 3

Jesse Grant/Getty Grimes

Grimes is opening up about the past few months of her life.

The singer, born Claire Boucher, shared a post on X, formally known as Twitter, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, giving an update on the release of her upcoming music and commenting on the custody battle she's been in with Elon Musk, 53, over their three kids — sons X Æ A-Xii, 4, and Techno Mechanicus, 2, as well as daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 3.

"Spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers rights having my instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn't have my kids and fighting and detaching from the love if my life as he comes unrecognizable to me, with a fraction of his resources (or iq/strategy experience)," Grimes wrote in her post.

"All the while I didn't see one of my babies for 5 months. And this is only what can be said publicly, since most of my experience these last years should remain behind closed doors."

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Elon Musk and Grimes in 2018.

In another reply on the chain, the musician responded to a follower who asked why she can't "go to court while having a young baby" and why she isn't coming out with new music. "Because the threat of losing ur kids while going bankrupt fighting for them is not very conducive to creative thoughts," she wrote. "I just slept and cried every minute I wasn't explicitly fighting for my kids during that year."

A lawyer for Musk did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Grimes' criticism.

Aside from his children with Grimes, Musk is a father to nine other children with two other women. He and his first ex-wife, Justine Wilson, welcomed six children. Their first, son Nevada Alexander, died at 10 weeks old in 2002.

The former spouses also share twins Vivian Jenna and Griffin, who were born in 2004, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian, who were born in 2006.

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Elon Musk and Grimes

In July, Grimes' mother Sandy Garossino accused Musk of “withholding” the couple’s children and preventing them from visiting their ailing great-grandmother in Canada in a thread of several posts on X.

Garossino, a columnist for Canada's National Observer, formatted the plea like a letter, beginning, “Dear Elon @elonmusk It was nice seeing you on Father’s Day. I hope you got the card that I helped X make. He was so proud of it.”

“I’m writing here as the only way I have to reach you,” she wrote. “As you know, my 93 year old mother is now at end-of-life palliative care. She yearns to see and hold Claire’s children one last time. Especially the youngest, whom she has not yet met.”

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Elon Musk and Grimes

Later in the statement, Garossino said that she was most concerned that Musk was withholding the kids' passports.

“I am alarmed to learn that the children cannot come as you are withholding them and their needed passport documents from Claire,” Garossino claimed. “It was even more troubling to see you and X on television at the Olympics in Paris yesterday, after your DC trip earlier in the week.”

“Where are the other children, and with whom? They are scheduled to be with their mother,” she continued. “They were expected here in Canada.”

At the time, representatives for Musk and Grimes did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.