Grinch vandalizes Simcoe Christmas festival

“Peace on earth” is painted on the bright red coat of the fibreglass moose on display at Simcoe Christmas Panorama.

It seems some vandals sorely lacking in holiday spirit missed the message.

The tall moose was damaged twice in recent weeks, its wooden antlers snapped off and destroyed.

Surveying the roughly shorn moose, Panorama president Alice Smith struck a resolute tone.

“It certainly is discouraging, but we don’t let it get us down. We just carry on,” said Smith, who leads the all-volunteer board that runs the festival of lights.

There are about 500,000 lights twinkling throughout two downtown Simcoe parks this month, alongside more than 40 displays inspired by fairy tales, Santa’s workshop and the Biblical Christmas story.

With Panorama’s 65th anniversary comes the return of several displays that had been in the shop being carefully repaired and repainted by volunteer elves led by Smith’s husband, Scott.

The spruced-up “Santa moose” was back for the first time since 2019 — until someone stole into Wellington Park sometime after the lights switched off at 10 p.m. and hauled themselves up the seven-foot-tall display.

“It totally destroyed (the antlers), so now our maintenance crews are rebuilding them and trying to make them a little more sturdy in hopes it won’t happen again,” Smith said.

“The volunteers are so proud of what they do, and then they have to come out and see this.”

The festival did not file police reports, but Smith said the local OPP are “aware” of the vandalism and there have been more drive-by patrols.

Organizers cannot afford round-the-clock security in the public park, Smith added.

The moose remains on display, but will head back to the shop after the festival’s closing night on New Year’s Eve, adding to the backlog — and cost — of displays to fix.

Smith said the success of the free festival — which drew upwards of 30,000 people last year — hinges on individual donations and sponsorships from local businesses. She encouraged members of the public to contribute online through Panorama’s GoFundMe campaign or send an e-transfer to lights@simcoepanorama.ca.

The lack of snow has not dimmed enthusiasm for this year’s festival, which Smith said is drawing large crowds, especially on nights horse-drawn trolley rides are on offer and Santa can be found strolling the park.

“We have people come from all over southern Ontario. A lot of it is family, or they’ve grown up here and made it a tradition to come back and bring their children,” Smith said.

The lights illuminated the parks for the first time on Dec. 2 and will shine between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. every night until the new year.

Setup for the Panorama starts in early November and the planning begins months earlier, when over $5,000 worth of new bulbs and strands are added to the ever-growing display.

“Most of us volunteers have lived here all our lives, so Panorama has been part of our lives since we were children,” Smith said.

“We want to keep it going for hopefully another 65 years.”

J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator