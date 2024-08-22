Gripping drama and impactful docs dominate BBC NI's autumn

Journalist Rory Carson takes a raw look at drug use in Northern Ireland [BBC]

Gripping drama, impactful documentaries and emerging comedy talent are among the offerings from BBC Northern Ireland this autumn.

There’s plenty to look forward to on TV as the nights draw in, according to BBC NI's head of content commissioning.

Eddie Doyle said the autumn schedule “shines a light on the next cohort of home-grown talent, shares stories that matter from our communities, and boasts brand-new, locally filmed drama".

Documentary The Catfish Killer and psychological thriller Dead and Buried are among the season standouts.

Returning favourites include House of the Year, Paula McIntyre’s Hamely Kitchen and Donaghadee-based police drama Hope Street.

Meanwhile, new six-part Donegal drama Crá and a decolonisation documentary put the Irish language in frame.

Drama

Dónall Ó Héalai stars in six-part drama series Crá [BBC]

Irish language murder mystery Crá sees Garda (Irish police officer) Conall Ó Súilleabháin (Dónall Ó Héalai) team up with citizen journalist Ciara-Kate (Hannah Brady) after his mother is discovered buried in a bog, having been missing for 15 years.

The six-part drama was filmed on location in Donegal’s Gaeltacht.

Four-part psychological thriller, Dead and Buried, written by Colin Bateman, follows Cathy (Annabel Scholey) after she encounters Michael (Colin Morgan) - the man convicted of the brutal murder of her brother, 20 years earlier.

Tara Lynne O’Neill joins the cast of Hope Street in the fictional town of Port Devine [BBC]

Donaghadee drama Hope Street returns for a fourth series and sees the police department move to a new headquarters.

Derry Girls and Line of Duty actor Tara Lynne O’Neill is among the new names joining the cast this season, alongside Ted Lasso’s Marcus Onilude.

Documentary

The Catfish Killer, a new co-commission for BBC Three and BBC Northern Ireland, tells the story of how a young man from a rural town in Northern Ireland became one of the world’s most prolific online predators.

Told from multiple perspectives, the series includes exclusive access to the international investigating teams, led by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, along with revealing interviews with some of those who were exploited and abused by Alexander McCartney.

In On Drugs, journalist Rory Carson takes an unflinching look at the hidden world of drugs in Northern Ireland – meeting dealers, addicts and those trying to tackle the problems day in, day out.

Kyle Thomas is on a mission to redeem his wild image in We Built A Zoo [BBC]

One of the UK’s biggest TikTok stars, 19-year-old Kyle Thomas sets out to create a safe home for his array of animals in We Built A Zoo.

Having faced criticism for his videos, which often feature exotic pets, the Lisburn-based teenager decides to build his own sanctuary alongside a local builder and small wildlife-park owner, who reaches out and offers to help.

Kyle, who has amassed 35 million subscribers, also visits an expert in South Africa to learn how best to accommodate his meercats in their new home.

Elsewhere, the makers of Once Upon A Time in Northern Ireland tell the story of one of the IRA’s most significant attacks on mainland Britain - The Brighton Bomb.

It features compelling testimony from people whose lives were deeply affected by the 1984 event, including some who have never spoken publicly, as well as a revealing in-depth interview with former IRA bomber Patrick Magee.

And Iarsmaí (Remnants) explores decolonisation through the issue of the stolen Inishbofin skulls and the ongoing presence of colonial artefacts in museums in Belfast, Dublin and Oxford.

Comedy

BBC Comedy and BBC Northern Ireland have co-commissioned four episodes of Funboys, after its successful launch as a short film in 2023.

The comedy follows three emotionally unassembled young men in small-town Northern Ireland looking for love, playing video games and navigating through the hardships of life.

From first girlfriends to dead pet pigs, the lads are put through the psychological ringer. But will their shared love of wholesome mucking about land them in hot water?

Well-known comedy favourites Shane Todd and Ciarán Bartlett reunite to debut Chancers.

And other lighthearted relief this season comes from fast-paced one-off comedy The B Team which follows a tight-knit Belfast family as they plan the First Holy Communion for their youngest daughter.

Funboys sees friends Callum (Ryan Dylan), Jordan (Rian Lennon) and Lorcan (Lee Dobbin) attempt to navigate through the hardships of life [BBC]

And in a continued commitment to developing and nurturing new comedy acting, writing and production talent, BBC NI has commissioned five new comedy shorts from Nice One Productions:

Country Rogues sees cousins Caoimhe and Dara make up a mismatched country music band. Written by Eoin Cleland and PJ Hart, the short features performances from Eimear Bailie, Chris Patrick Simpson, and James Martin from the Academy Award-winning An Irish Goodbye.

The Frick, about a “friendship ick”, is written by Claire Rafferty and Michael Elliott, with performances from Claire Rafferty, Niamh McGrady and Tracey Lynch.

The Spar, written by and starring Tommy McCarthy and Tyrone McKenna, follows the antics of two boxers in need of some quick cash.

In How's She Cuttin'?, written by and starring Claire Corrigan, a single woman is in need of a date in rural Northern Ireland.

And superstition and a compulsive order collide with a mother and daughter in Lightbulb Moment, written by and starring Bronagh Diamond.

Lifestyle

No space or budget is too big, or small, to be crowned House Of The Year as the series returns to Northern Ireland.

Laurence Llewelyn Bowen, back in one of his signature suits, explores cosy cottages and ambitious new builds in this dazzling display of dream homes.

Speaking ahead of filming, Laurence said: “I cannot wait to get out and about across Northern Ireland and explore some of your beautiful homes.

“It doesn’t matter what type of house you live in – a big new build, terraced property or apartment, or whether you own or rent - what we’re looking for is spaces that reflect a personal style or vision.”

Laurence Llewelyn Bowen (left) is on a mission to find Northern Ireland's House of the Year [BBC]

If These Walls Could Talk is a celebration of the diversity and changing nature of our social lives and communities through the ages, as told through some of Northern Ireland’s best loved local buildings.

And for the foodies, Paula McIntyre returns for a six-part series - Paula McIntyre's Hamely Kitchen USA - where she travels to the United States to look at the influence of the Scots-Irish on American cuisine.