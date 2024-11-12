Grocery inflation rises again as household supermarket trips hit four-year high

Josie Clarke, PA Consumer Affairs Correspondent
·2 min read

Grocery price inflation rose again in October but households shrugged off increases with a four-year high in supermarket shopping trips, figures show.

Supermarket prices were 2.3% higher than a year ago last month, up slightly on September’s 2% increase but still within “typical levels”, according to analysts Kantar.

Despite the rise, take-home sales across the grocers increased by 2.3% over the four weeks to November 3 to reach £11.6 billion, making it the biggest sales month of the year so far, and coinciding with the number of shopping trips made by households reaching 480 million.

Halloween played a part in galvanising sales, with 3.2 million households buying at least one pumpkin, while spending on confectionery hit £525 million as sales of chocolates and sweets climbed by 13% and 7% respectively.

Households are already stocking up for Christmas, with 648,000 shoppers having already bought a Christmas cake, and 14.4% of households picked up mince pies in October.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “October 2024 was the busiest month for the supermarkets since March 2020, when people were preparing for the first national lockdown.

“Trip numbers have been going up gradually for some time, but this steady march hasn’t reached pre-Covid levels of shopping frequency just yet. The average for each household is slightly over four trips per week.

“What’s interesting this month is the number of households who are already stocking up the cupboards for the big day in December. Some people think Christmas ads hit our screens too soon but it’s clearly important for retailers to set out their stalls early.”

Ocado topped the growth table, boosting its sales by 9.5% over the 12 weeks, while Lidl’s sales were up by 7.4% to make it the fastest growing retailer with a bricks and mortar presence for the 15th period in a row.

A PA graphic showing grocery price inflation in the UK, starting at about 2.5% in October 2021, rising to nearly 10% by October 2023, and falling to 2.3% by October 2024
(PA Graphics)

Tesco outperformed the wider market with sales rising by 4.6% taking it to 27.9% of the market, up 0.6 percentage points on last year, while spending at Sainsbury’s climbed 4.4%, making its overall share 15.5%.

Asda’s sales are down 5.5% on a year ago, holding 12.5% of the market, while Morrison’s sales grew by 2.4%, outpacing the market average for the first time since June 2021.

The figures come as a swathe of high street businesses including Sainsbury’s and Asda warned over the impact of tax rises in the Budget.

Asda said the increase in employer taxes would “probably be inflationary to some degree”, with it expecting to face £100 million in extra costs.

Last week, Sainsbury’s warned of a £140 million hit, while Marks & Spencer said it was expecting £60 million in extra costs, which will be pushed higher by an increase to the national minimum wage.

Latest Stories

  • Economists say Trump could give Americans the very thing they voted against

    Trump's campaign promises of broad-based tariffs, mass deportations, and lower taxes could fuel a new era of inflation in the US.

  • The great Russian butter robbery—and what it reveals about Putin’s wartime economy

    The price of a butter slab has spiked 26% since December, reflecting how inflation is unraveling for the average Russian in Vladimir Putin's war economy.

  • China Nears Record $1 Trillion Trade Surplus as Trump Returns

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Leaf Blowers Will Not Go QuietlyArizona Elections Signal Robust Immigration Enforcement Under TrumpScoring an Architectural Breakthrough in Denver’s RiNo DistrictKey Ballot Initiatives and Local Races Highlight Views on Abortion, ImmigrationChina’s trade surplus is on track to hit a fresh record this year, increasingly leaving it on a collision course with some of the world’s biggest economies by aggravating an imbalance in global commerce that risks pr

  • Morning Bid: China caution cools sizzling US optimism

    Investors in Asia have their first chance on Monday to react to a batch of key economic indicators and news out of China, and should do so in a relatively bullish frame of mind after the record-setting rally on Wall Street on Friday. The S&P 500 rose above 6,000 points for the first time, continuing its powerful rally following Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday and the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut on Thursday. It is worth recapping how monumental last week was for world markets - the U.S. election and Fed rate cut super-charged risk appetite and the dollar, while investors also navigated a UK rate cut and the collapse of the German government.

  • Factbox-What you need to know about China's $1.4 trillion debt package

    Authorities increased the amount of debt local governments are allowed to raise through special bonds by 6 trillion yuan ($836 billion) over the next three years. This raises their special bond quota to 35.52 trillion yuan, and their overall debt ceiling to 52.79 trillion. China's local government debt under official quotas was at 40.74 trillion yuan at the end of 2023, finance ministry data show.

  • Stock market today: Asian stocks decline as China stimulus plan disappoints markets

    HONG KONG (AP) — Asian stocks fell on Monday, following a record-setting day for U.S. stocks, as China’s stimulus package disappointed investor expectations.

  • Ukraine targets value-added production to reshape wartime economy

    Ukraine's wartime government will boost domestic value-added production to reshape its commodities-driven economy, increase revenue, boost growth and return millions of Ukrainians home, the first deputy prime minister said. Yulia Svyrydenko, who is also the economy minister, told Reuters in an interview that the changes were needed for the country to recover, to rebuild after colossal damage from the war and to bring the economy closer to the European Union. The government has already introduced a number of programmes offering grants and loans to small and medium-sized businesses, also to help companies relocate to safer areas and created dozens of industrial parks with specialized fiscal measures.

  • Canadian dollar holds near 2-year low on U.S. tariff risk

    The Canadian dollar weakened slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices tumbled and investors weighed prospects of U.S. trade tariffs that could hurt Canada's economy. The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3915 to the U.S. dollar, or 71.86 U.S. cents, after clawing back some of its earlier decline. "Risks for the loonie still appear skewed to the downside, influenced by U.S. tariffs and increased oil production under a second Trump mandate, which may negatively affect Canada's export revenues if he follows through on his proposals," said Eduardo Moutinho, a market analyst at Ebury.

  • Unemployment rises as pay growth slows again

    The rate of unemployment stood at 4.3% in the three months to September, up from 4% the previous quarter.

  • Canada’s Unemployment Rate Remains Unchanged At 6.5%

    Canada’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.5% in October as hiring across the country remains ...

  • Scholz's Greens ally joins call for German chancellor to agree quicker election

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Olaf Scholz's remaining coalition partner said on Monday it was open to an earlier parliamentary vote to open the way to a snap election, joining with opposition parties to urge Germany's chancellor to provide clarity on the matter this week. Scholz, a Social Democrat, had originally planned to call and lose a confidence vote for January 15, the first step under German constitutional rules to triggering a new election, after his three-party coalition fell apart last week.

  • Bond Market on Risky Path as Traders Regroup From Wild Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The bond-market selloff unleashed by Donald Trump’s presidential victory last week ended almost as quickly as it began. Most Read from BloombergThe Leaf Blowers Will Not Go QuietlyArizona Elections Signal Robust Immigration Enforcement Under TrumpScoring an Architectural Breakthrough in Denver’s RiNo DistrictKey Ballot Initiatives and Local Races Highlight Views on Abortion, ImmigrationYet firms like BlackRock Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and TCW Group Inc. have issued a steady drum

  • Wall St holds Trump trade gains with stocks steady, bitcoin at record high

    (Reuters) -Wall Street kicked off a busy week on Monday by holding on to gains from the surge in stocks that followed Donald Trump's U.S. election victory, while oil prices declined and bitcoin raced to a new record high. In U.S. equity markets, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%, to 44,293, the S&P 500 rose 0.1%, to 6,001 and the Nasdaq Composite was little changed at 19,298. Among the winners: Tesla gained around 9% after touching $1 trillion in market value on Friday; crypto stocks such as Coinbase Global , MARA Holdings and Riot Platforms all surged up 15% or more; and big banks Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase added around 2%.

  • Biden funded new factories and infrastructure projects, but Trump might get to cut the ribbons

    WASHINGTON (AP) — All that's left is for President-elect Donald Trump to put his name on it — if he wants.

  • She heard knocking beneath the floor of her home for weeks. Police make a disturbing discovery

    For weeks a woman complained about sounds coming from under her El Sereno home at night. Police made a terrifying discovery: a man in the crawl space.

  • Trump's 'Already Breaking The Law': Elizabeth Warren Details 'Illegal Corruption'

    The Massachusetts senator accused the incoming president of violating a very specific law.

  • Authoritarianism Expert Shatters A Trump ‘Illusion’: ‘One Of The Biggest Scams Of All’

    Ruth Ben-Ghiat said this reason for voting for Trump would have “very sad” consequences.

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘Disgusting’ Taunt Of Ukraine's Zelenskyy Is Slammed Online

    President-elect Donald Trump's son was ripped as "vile."

  • 'Saturday Night Live' to Trump: 'We've been with you all along'

    The first “Saturday Night Live" since Donald Trump's election victory began with the most somber of tones as a group of plainly dressed cast members, primarily women and minorities, described their new reality.

  • Musk Turning Himself Into the ‘Guest Who Wouldn’t Leave’ at Mar-a-Lago

    After all that election night excitement, it seems Elon Musk just doesn’t want to go home. Multiple sources have told CNN that amid the post-victory buzz around Mar-a-Lago, the Tesla CEO has been at Donald Trump’s Florida resort almost every single day over the past week, with Instagram posts under the location tag showing him dining with the president-elect and his wife on Sunday, as well as spending time on the grounds with his son over the weekend. “Dining with him on the patio at times, toda