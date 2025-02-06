A Grocery What?!? Karoline Leavitt’s Briefing Blunder Leaves Everyone Confused

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt caused two words to go viral on social media following a verbal flub during Wednesday’s press briefing.

Fox Business’ Edward Lawrence asked Leavitt: “So now that the President Trump’s policies are starting to take shape, how long will it take to cycle through and get some of the actual prices that Americans are paying to come down?”

Leavitt ― whose boss, President Donald Trump, is certainly no stranger to verbal goofs and who promised during his campaign to reduce prices on his first day back in office ― sought clarification on the question.

But she misspoke and said: “Prices at the store and at the grocery pump?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawrence confirmed he meant “all of the above” and Leavitt listed some of the administration’s actions that she claimed will reduce prices, but couldn’t give a timeframe for when it would happen.

Watch here:

On social media, the words “grocery pump” took on a life of their own.

But "on day one..."!! Trump told us "I won on groceries. Very simple word, groceries...We're going to bring those prices way down." I want my prices at the "grocery pump" to go down NOW! I can't afford the eggs I need to put into my tank. https://t.co/Vn0UlwARGk — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) February 5, 2025

Related...