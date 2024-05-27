Some grocery prices starting to FALL
Hard to believe, but the latest government inflation report shows some grocery prices are actually starting to fall. Where you may see a lower price.
Here's how much prices for cheese burgers and signature meals at five fast-food restaurants increased between 2014 and 2024 amid inflation.
In this article, we will be finding the fastest-declining economy in the world in 2024. Based on the average annual GDP growth rates of the past 5 years, we’ve also prepared the free full list of 15 Fastest-Declining Economies in the World in 2024. The global economy is experiencing critical economic challenges as growth is […]
Stubborn inflation has been hitting Americans at every level: From grocery prices to those of housing, high costs have placed an enormous toll on consumers. Thus, it came as no surprise that the...
Russia's economy is in trouble, no matter how much the government tries to distort the facts, two Yale researchers say.
Thai Union’s damaging decisions drove Red Lobster’s fall, former executives say.
A B.C. judge has rejected a years-long effort by a former Tim Hortons employee to certify a class action lawsuit, which alleged that "secret" agreements between the fast food giant and its franchisees suppressed workers' wages. Samir Latifi claimed that so called "no-poach" clauses in license agreements barred Tim Hortons franchise owners from hiring or seeking to hire each other's employees, intentionally causing economic harm to them in the process.He argued that the clauses prevented workers
(Bloomberg) -- Russia is stepping up its bid to control even more of its crucial grain industry — potentially giving it greater power over exports — just as worries mount over global supply.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Favorite Underlying Inflation Gauge Is Seen CoolingIndia’s Markets Brace for Selloff as Modi’s Poll Goals in DoubtQatar Airways Jet Encounters Severe Turbulence, Leaving 12 HurtIsraeli Military Proceeds Into Rafah Despite Court RulingSunak National Service Plan Faces Enforcement,
Mickey D’s wants to offer a new monthlong $5 value meal. Its local operators argue it would cut into their already thin margins. Who will win?
Though your pre-retirement income alone isn't enough to determine whether you'll retire comfortably, it certainly plays a role. For example, if you're earning a middle-class salary, the amount you can...
OTTAWA — Canada is looking at the massive new U.S. import tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles imposed by President Joe Biden earlier this month, but is not making any commitment to following suit north of the border. Chinese brands are not a major player in Canada's EV market at the moment but imports from China have exploded in the last year as Tesla switched from U.S. factories for its Canadian sales to it's manufacturing plant in Shanghai. And the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Associa
The internet has opened the door to countless opportunities for remote work and becoming a virtual assistant (VA) is just one path that has the potential to be lucrative. Kim Studdard is a...
According to a recent Corebridge Financial survey, many Americans expect to retire at 60 and live to 100, giving them a 40-year retirement. However, only 36% were confident in their ability to have...
Biden's administration has launched antitrust lawsuits against several large corporations, including Google, Apple, Meta, and Amazon.
When you are over 50, the odds are stacked against you to land a job.
Gen Z employees are flocking to cities like Nashville and requiring flexibility, personalized benefits and social responsibility from their employers.
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The estate of a young dancer who died after eating a mislabeled cookie containing peanuts has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the failure to properly label the package was grossly negligent. Órla Ruth Baxendale, 25, died Jan. 11 after eating a Florentine cookie sold by grocery retailer Stew Leonard's and suffering an anaphylactic reaction, according to the lawsuit. Baxendale, who had a severe peanut allergy, had moved to New York City from England to pursue a car
In your retirement years, you may think you no longer have to worry about taxes because you're no longer working a traditional job, but that is not the case. If you don't think about your tax...
OTTAWA — Better training and information-processing tools are needed to help the intelligence program at Canada's border agency fight everything from firearms smuggling to human trafficking, says an internal evaluation. The recently released Canada Border Services Agency evaluation report also found the sensitive nature of the activities and a lack of data made it difficult to fully assess the program's effectiveness. The program is responsible for the collection and analysis of intelligence on
A lawyer representing Red Lobster's Canadian operations says he will ask an Ontario court to recognize and enforce the restaurant chain's Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S.
I'm a 65-year-old preparing for retirement within the next three to five years. I'm looking at different types of retirement funds. Would adding stocks that are dividend-structured along with gold and cryptocurrencies be a good mixture? -Earl Shifting from building … Continue reading →