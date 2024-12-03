Grocery store damaged

Latest Stories
- CBC
Is Trump really planning to revive Keystone XL? And is there even life left in that pipeline plan?
There's lately been a lot of talk in Washington about resurrecting the Keystone XL pipeline, the 1,897-kilometre pipeline that was designed to take oil from northern Alberta to the U.S. Midwest.The project was first proposed by Calgary-based TC Energy in 2008. It was scrapped under the Obama administration, then revived by Donald Trump during his first term in the Oval Office. Then it was killed again by President Joe Biden on his first day in office in January 2021 — after Alberta had already i
- USA TODAY
Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota among 276,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 276,487 vehicles. This includes vehicles from Honda, Hyundai. Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Toyota.
- Bloomberg
Milei Touts $50 Billion From Investors Eyeing 30-Year Loopholes in Argentina
(Bloomberg) -- Argentina would seem to have it all — abundant natural resources, legions of well-educated workers. But it struggles to attract investors because its politicians have a habit of changing the rules on a whim, favoring the state over private enterprise.Most Read from BloombergRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionPresident Javier Milei is on a crusade to resolve that persistent grievance by offerin
- South China Morning Post
Chinese lidar sensor maker Hesai adamant about global push amid EV tariffs
Hesai Group, the world's largest maker of the lidar sensors that many smart cars use to map their surroundings, remains confident about expanding into international markets including Europe despite tensions about tariffs on Chinese-made electric cars. The company is assessing investment plans outside mainland China as seeks to make its lidar sensors more affordable to global customers, Andrew Fan, chief financial officer of the Shanghai-based company, told the Post. "We will actively expand abro
- Reuters
ASML not changing guidance after new US crackdown on China chip exports
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Computer chip equipment maker ASML said it does not expect new U.S. restrictions on semiconductor exports to China, announced on Monday, to affect its most recent financial guidance. Separately, the Dutch government said it shares U.S. security concerns on the export of advanced semiconductor making tools, and it its studying the latest U.S. rules. In a statement, ASML repeated Nov. 14 guidance that it sees group sales at 30-35 billion euros ($31.5-36.7 billion) in 2025, with approximately 20% of sales in China - down from around 50% this year.
- GOBankingRates
4 Ways Taking a First Job With a Low Salary Can Set You Up for Financial Freedom
When most people head into the workforce, they think they want to make as much money as possible. While this might be a good long-term goal, sometimes earning more from the start isn't always...
- Reuters
Polish manufacturing PMI dips as new orders fall, outlook weakens
Poland's manufacturing sector saw a renewed contraction in November as new orders fell at their fastest pace in three months, pushing output back into decline, an S&P Global business survey showed on Monday. Any reading below 50 indicates a contraction in activity. New orders continued their downward trajectory, with the rate of decline accelerating, reflecting ongoing weakness in European demand, particularly from Germany.
- The Canadian Press
Ontario says federal clean electricity regulations would add $35B in costs
TORONTO — Ontario is urging the federal government to amend proposed electricity regulations after an analysis by the province's system operator concluded the rules would mean $35 billion in additional costs by 2050 — a number environmental groups dispute.
- Reuters
Factbox-US targets China's chip industry with new restrictions
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Monday launched its third big crackdown in three years on China's semiconductor industry, curbing exports to 140 companies, including chip equipment maker Naura Technology Group, among other moves. Below is a list of the biggest actions being taken, according to the Commerce Department. New controls will be placed on semiconductor manufacturing equipment needed to produce advanced-node integrated circuits, including certain etch, deposition, lithography, ion implantation, annealing, metrology and inspection, and cleaning tools.
- Reuters
Latest US clampdown on China's chips hits semiconductor toolmakers
(Reuters) -The United States on Monday launched its third crackdown in three years on China's semiconductor industry, curbing exports to 140 companies, including chip equipment maker Naura Technology Group, among other moves. The effort to hobble Beijing's chipmaking ambitions also hits Chinese chip toolmakers Piotech, ACM Research and SiCarrier Technology with new export restrictions as part of the package, which also takes aim at shipments of advanced memory chips and more chipmaking tools to China.
- Reuters
Trump's low oil price promise is a risk and a boon for emerging markets
Donald Trump has promised to "drill, baby, drill" to halve energy costs, a plan that sends shivers through the governments of emerging market oil producers anxious about dollar earnings and fills poorer importing countries with hope. In practical terms, Trump, the incoming president of the world's biggest oil producer, cannot fully control prices. The United States has limited influence over producer group OPEC+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, and it does not have a state oil company Trump can order to increase output.
- Insider Monkey
Why Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Is One of the Best Crude Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now
We recently published a list of 8 Best Crude Oil Stocks To Buy Right Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) stands against the other best crude oil stocks to buy right now. On November 6, CNBC reported that following Trump’s presidency, the US oil producers […]
- CBC
Ontario food banks cutting services as demand outpaces resources: report
A new report from Feed Ontario shows that food banks are cutting services and reducing the amount of food they provide to clients as they run out of resources amid record-high demand. CBC’s Clara Pasieka has more details.
- South China Morning Post
China's Meituan to expand Keeta food delivery service to more Middle East cities, sources say
Chinese food delivery giant Meituan, which operates the Keeta brand in Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia, is set to expand to more Middle Eastern and North African countries, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Keeta, which launched in the Saudi Arabian city of Al-Kharj in September and has since entered the capital Riyadh, will be available in Dammam and Jeddah, two other major cities in the Gulf nation, by year end, the two people said. The platform will then go to Mecca and Medina, Is
- Business Insider
A boomer moved to Panama so her retirement would be more affordable. Now she's struggling to find a job, and her dream is slipping away.
A boomer moved to Panama from California to save money. She says she's struggling to find work and relying on side hustles to pay the bills.
- CBC
School division suing companies over 2021 fire at Grande Prairie school
A school that caught fire on a Sunday in the spring of 2021 is at the centre of a legal battle between a northern Alberta school division and multiple companies. The Peace Wapiti School Division filed a $3.4-million lawsuit last year against Magnum Electric, 3M Canada, Graham Construction and Engineering and an unknown corporation. The division alleges the companies' negligence caused a fire at the Whispering Ridge Community School in the County of Grande Prairie, roughly 400 kilometres northwes
- Reuters
New US solar tariffs on Southeast Asia to raise prices, cut profit margins
A new round of U.S. solar panel import tariffs on Southeast Asian producers is expected to raise consumer prices and cut into producer profit margins, but was largely anticipated by industry, analysts said. The new duties announced on Friday by the Commerce Department extend the United States' anti-dumping regime in Southeast Asia to solar cells, from just finished modules previously.
- GOBankingRates
I’m a Gen X Retiree: 6 Things I’m Doing Financially Until I Can Receive Social Security
Julie M. is living the dream of many. She retired pretty early at 57 after two decades in healthcare administration. Now 58, she's navigating the challenging period between early retirement and Social...
- CoinDesk
Bitcoin Mining Profitability Improved in November, JPMorgan Says
The total market cap of bitcoin miners tracked by the bank jumped 52% from the month previous, the report said.
- Reuters
German manufacturing sector mired in downturn in November, PMI shows
Germany's manufacturing sector remained firmly entrenched in contraction territory in November as firms struggle with weak demand and competitive pressure, highlighting ongoing challenges for Europe's largest economy, a survey showed on Monday. The HCOB Germany Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, held steady at 43.0, unchanged from October. This final reading comes in slightly below a preliminary reading of 43.2 and remains well below the 50-point threshold separating growth from contraction.