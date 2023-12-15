Grocery Tax Bill
Grocery Tax Bill
The UFC CEO stressed that he's "a proud American."
An enhanced CPP can be a financial relief for millions of Canadians, but it’s still not a viable, standalone income source for most retirees. The post Canadian Retirees: Your Pension Is About to See a Boost in 2024 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Alaris Equity Partners is a dividend stock offering shareholders an enticing yield of 8.8%. Is the TSX dividend stock a good buy right now? The post This 8.8% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. is selling its stakes in the Alliance pipeline and Aux Sable gas processing facility to Pembina Pipeline Corp. for $3.1 billion. The Alliance pipeline is a 3,848-kilometre pipeline stretching southeast from B.C. that brings gas into Chicago's Aux Sable, one of the largest natural gas liquids processing facilities in North America. Enbridge currently owns 50 per cent of Alliance and 42.7 per cent of Aux Sable, while Pembina Pipeline owns the remaining 50 per cent of Allian
"They just can't be justified. Inflationary times are not an excuse to pass every single rising cost on to grocers, and more importantly to Canadians."
Value investors can consider holding shares of cheap TSX stocks such as Magna International right now. The post 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for 2024 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina on Tuesday announced a sharp devaluation of its currency and cuts to energy and transportation subsidies as part of shock measures new President Javier Milei says are needed to deal with an economic “emergency.” Economy Minister Luis Caputo said in a televised message the Argentine peso will be devalued by 50% to 800 to the U.S. dollar from 400 pesos to the dollar. “For a few months, we're going to be worse than before,” Milei said, two days after the lib
Hungary has set a €30 billion (£25.8 billion) price tag for backing a fresh round of EU support for Ukraine as Volodymyr Zelensky challenged Budapest to drop its opposition to the plans.
Even if you are working with disposable capital, it's important not to be reckless and to pursue proven growth strategies rather than take unnecessary risks. The post Where I’d Invest a $10,000 Windfall Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is drawing red lines when it comes to 2024 spending, warning Thursday that the government will close its doors if House Republicans continue to demand funding levels below those negotiated in the debt ceiling agreement — complete with side deals — earlier in the year. “It’s fair to say that…
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mostly higher in Asia after a powerful rally across Wall Street sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record high as the Federal Reserve indicated that interest rate cuts are likely next year. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell, however, as the yen gained sharply against the U.S. dollar, since a weaker dollar can hit the profits of Japanese exporters when they are brought back to Japan. The Nikkei lost 1% to 32,594.89 while the dollar slipped from about 145 yen to 141.42 yen,
Canadian investors should look to create a diversified portfolio of growth and dividend stocks in a TFSA to benefit from outsized gains. The post TFSA: Invest in These 3 Stocks for a Real Shot at $1 Million appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Unfortunately for analyst Steve Rattner, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski do their own grocery shopping The post ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Aren’t Buying MSNBC Analyst’s Spin on ‘Exceptional’ Economy: ‘Yeah, Well, I Haven’t Seen It’ appeared first on TheWrap.
A company just bought four Canadian natural gas power plants to mine Bitcoin — and train AIs. Hut 8, one of the largest digital asset mining companies in North America, made its "stalking horse bid," a binding offer to buy out an insolvent company, last month, but only declared the bid successful in a […]
OpenText (TSX:OTEX) stock has been making a lot of announcements in the last year, but this company has a strong future ahead. The post 1 Tech Stock You’ll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Roars appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Enbridge’s commitment to maintain and grow its dividend, high yield, and solid payout history, make it safe income stock. The post Looking for Safe Income? This Stock Has Raised its Dividend for the Past 29 Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
When it comes to spending money, it's not always about how much you have in your bank account. Even if you're a high earner or have a significant net worth, that doesn't mean you should spend your...
Investors seeking to buy and hold for years at a time should consider Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) and another cheap TSX stock. The post Too Busy to Invest? 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Just Leave Alone for Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Formerly a high-flying cannabis stock, Canopy is now fighting to stay listed in the United States.
Spin Master (TSX:TOY) stock and another cheap mid-cap stock could soar over the next three years. The post 2 Canadian Bargain Stocks on the TSX Today appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.