Groom Accused Of Intentionally Hitting Groomsman In Fatal Wedding-Night Crash

A newlywed Michigan couple were arrested after a groomsman was struck by an SUV and killed just hours after their wedding, the Flint Police Department announced Wednesday.

James Shirah, 22, was allegedly behind the wheel of the SUV that on Aug. 30 struck and killed 29-year-old groomsman Terry Lewis Taylor Jr., who was on foot. Earlier that day, Shirah and Savanah Collier, 21, had gotten married. Shirah was charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond, according to the release. Collier was charged with being an accessory after the fact to a felony.

Police said Taylor was hit by the SUV at high speed at about 8 p.m., leaving him with severe injuries. After authorities arrived, he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, Taylor had been involved in an argument with someone after the wedding. Shriah is accused of intentionally hitting him with the SUV.

Terry Lewis Taylor Jr., 29, was hit and killed by an SUV in Flint, Michigan, on the evening of Aug. 30. GoFundMe

Nikki Robinson, Taylor’s fiancée, described him as an “amazing person” in a fundraiser launched to offset funeral costs. She said Taylor leaves behind three children, and that she is also pregnant.

“This was completely unexpected and [a lot] of lives are effected by this loss,” Robinson wrote.

HuffPost reached out to the attorneys who are listed as representing Shirah and Collier, but did not immediately receive a response. Shirah and Collier are both scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause conference on Sep. 12.

