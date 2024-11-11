Groom Gets Hit by Car on His Wedding Night: 'Didn't See This One Coming'

Garrett Long and Rylie Bryant's big day ended with the groom being hospitalized

A bride knew it was possible for things to go awry on her wedding day — but she never expected her husband to get run over.

When Rylie Bryant and Garrett Long got married in September, they didn't think they would have to test their "in sickness and in health" vows quite so soon. But that's what happened when Long got hit by a car shortly after they exchanged "I dos."

"I've always been really worried about my husband getting hit on by a girl. I didn't really take the fact of him getting hit by a car," the bride said with a laugh in a TikTok video filmed at the hospital. "I wasn't prepared."

Bryant shared the aftermath of the accident on TikTok, including a video of Long limping in a hospital with a busted eye and his tuxedo pants torn up to his thighs. She also posted several photos from their hospital stay, showing herself still wearing her reception dress and Long sporting a neck brace.

"I prepared myself for many things to go wrong on our wedding day … but I didn't see this one coming!" the hairstylist titled her video, adding in the caption, "I fear he didn't see it coming either!"

Long appears to have made a full recovery, as he's present and lacking any visible injuries in his wife's most recent TikTok videos.

His swollen eye also thankfully didn't make it into the Nebraska-based couple's wedding photos, which were taken before the accident.

"Someone always has to take the attention away from the bride 😂," one user joked in the comments section of Bryant's TikTok video, while another person wrote, "Hmmm, definitely not on the itinerary."

Similarly, other top comments include: "*frantically flips through the wedding planning binder* THERE'S NOTHING IN HERE ABOUT WHAT TO DO IN CASE OF CAR CRASH" and "Bride: I've planned for everything Universe: BET."

