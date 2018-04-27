Groom Who Was Paralyzed in Football Game Walks Bride Down the Aisle

Despite being given just a three percent chance of taking another step, this groom walked his bride down the aisle on their wedding day.

Chris Norton, 26, was paralyzed from the neck down during a college football game in 2010 but was determined to walk again.

"[It wasn't] just a three percent [chance] of walking again," he told Inside Edition. It was a "three percent chance to scratch an itch on your face, to feed myself, to bathe myself."

When he met Emily Summers, they became a team.

"We made the decision that we're going to do this together," she told Inside Edition.

People and PeopleTV chronicled the couple's incredible journey. The day after Norton proposed, Emily helped him walk across the stage at his college graduation.

Last weekend, they married in front of 200 loved ones in Jupiter, Fla. At the end of the ceremony, Chris walked his bride seven yards up the aisle.

Watching footage of the incredible feat, Inside Edition's Les Trent asked Norton what was going through his mind in that moment.

"Not thinking about really anything else other than just trying to enjoy the moment and trying to make sure I execute every single step," he said.

