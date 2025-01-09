Grooming gangs survivor urges Government to launch national inquiry

In October 2022, Prof Alexis Jay’s Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse warned that the government must act urgently on a ‘national epidemic’ of child sex abuse - Rafa Jodar/iStockphoto

The survivor of a brutal grooming gang has called on the Government to launch a national inquiry into the scandal.

In an exclusive interview with The Telegraph’s Daily T podcast, the 38-year-old, who wrote a book about her ordeal under the pen name Gaia Cooper, demanded action from Sir Keir Starmer.

The mother of two, raped by multiple Muslim men after being groomed as a 14-year-old in 1999, said: “We know how many people were killed in Grenfell. We know how many people died at Hillsborough. We don’t know how many survived this.

“It’s in each town in our country. It’s on a national scale. And I know that’s going to take a lot of work, and I’m sorry that that’s going to take a lot of work. But that’s what’s going to need to be done.

“The Jay Report obviously cost a lot of money, a lot of resources, but the answers aren’t really there and the recommendations still haven’t been implemented.”

In October 2022, Prof Alexis Jay’s Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse warned that the government must act urgently on a “national epidemic” of child sex abuse, but it did not focus specifically on grooming.

A review of the abuse in Oldham was released in 2022, but its terms of reference only stretched from 2011 to 2014. Over time, details have come to light about abuse in Telford, Rochdale and Rotherham – which was the subject of a 2014 inquiry, also by Prof Jay.

But there has been no national inquiry into grooming across the UK by predominately Pakistani men, or into how the abuse was covered up and why.

Ms Cooper’s call came as Andy Burnham, the Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester, defied the Prime Minister to demand a “limited national inquiry” drawing on local reviews into historic child sexual exploitation.

Sir Keir ordered Labour MPs to vote to block a national inquiry into grooming gangs on Wednesday evening after the Tories added an amendment to the Children’s Well-being and Schools Bill that would have forced the move.

Mr Burnham told BBC Radio Manchester on Thursday: “In my view, the Government was right to reject that form of opportunism. But I did hear last night, coming out of the debate, ministers saying they are open to discussing issues now with survivors.

“And I will add my voice into this and say I do think there is the case for a limited national inquiry that draws on reviews like the one that I commissioned and the one we’ve seen in Rotherham, the one we’ve seen in Telford, to draw out some of these national issues and compel people to give evidence who then may have charges to answer and be held to account.

“That is something I couldn’t do at my level.”

Jess Phillips, the safeguarding minister, has said “nothing is off the table” when dealing with the grooming gangs scandal, adding that she would listen to victims on a new panel that was announced by the Government this week.

Ms Cooper, whose autobiography, Modern Slave, was published by Harper Collins last summer, was repeatedly raped by a Muslim grooming gang in a part of England that has never been subject to any inquiry.

In 2017, she took the local authority to court for failing in its duty of care to protect her as a looked-after child who was well known to social services, winning an undisclosed sum in damages.

It came two years after police officers knocked on her door as part of a series of investigations into grooming gangs to inform her that she had been a victim of child sexual exploitation and child criminal exploitation.

Treated like ‘white trash’

Although urged to prosecute her abusers, who were well known to the local force, she decided against bringing her case to court because she did not want to relive her horrific ordeal.

She also resented being told she had been a victim, when throughout the grooming she had been “treated like a criminal” even though she was a “vulnerable” child in care.

In total, she was found guilty of 22 offences after being forced, with threats of violence, to buy goods with stolen credit cards.

Describing how she felt treated like “white trash” by the authorities as well as her abusers, she said: “I think I was the low-hanging fruit for them. It was easier to stick me, a child, through the court system than it was to go and get the individuals who were abusing me.

“They knew that I was engaging in unprotected sex with multiple men, and that’s mentioned throughout my social care records. I know that they knew it was wrong, but they didn’t actively do anything to stop me, or stop them.”

