Groove Armada play sweaty surprise show at 250-capacity Walthamstow Trades Hall

Ever since Groove Armada released Superstylin’ in 2001, it has been leant on as an easy track to delight thousands of people — if not tens of thousands. A crowd pleaser in the purest sense, it practically drags people in like magnets. Just look at Glastonbury this year, where the DJ duo’s more intimate set at Stonebridge Bar had to be cancelled due to crowd concerns.

So imagine the joy last night when 250 people in a crowded, sweaty room in Walthamstow heard the very first seconds of that tell-tale lyrical sample, revelling in the intimacy of it all. Now imagine it gets mixed into Bicep’s Glue, before Underworld’s Born Slippy.

This was what took place at the fifth edition of “Stow-Ho House”, a charity music event that’s quickly becoming a cornerstone of the north east London social calendar. Hosted in Walthamstow trades hall, this month’s event was in aid of Success Charity, a charity that supports childhood brain tumour survivors.

(Alperen Ergin)

And to make that Superstylin’ moment even better, Groove Armada’s presence was a complete surprise until hours before the event. The creation of music industry minds Juliet Cromwell and Sam Potts, Stow-Ho house utilises its founders’ connections in the music world to punctuate its usual programming with surprise headliners that would look more understandable on an Ibiza billing than in a dinky non-profit social club in Walthamstow.

The event made headlines last September when one of the surprise headliners ended up being Fatboy Slim, with images circulating of the DJ playing his legendary back catalogue to a tiny room of elated faces.

Last night was no different, apart from perhaps the amount of sweat. Playing to a room that was continually described as a sauna, the small but closely packed crowd lost all inhibitions to Groove Armada’s DJ set. Ranging from Fred Again..’s Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing) to Chaka Khan’s I’m Every Woman, Groove Armada went from festival bangers to delightful crowd service, even playing a special song for the birthday girl (“She’s somewhere out there,” joked Andy Cato, presumably trying to see through the sauna fog).

Fatboy Slim performs at the “Stow-Ho House” charity event last September (Stow-Ho House)

They teased their biggest hitters but rarely dropped full tracks, or even stuck to the same beat, keeping the crowd on their toes with hints of I See You Baby and Superstylin’, then diving into a satisfyingly fuller version of My Friend. “I haven’t raved like this for years,” I overheard from one of the punters seeking cool relief in the smoking area. You could sense it was the biggest night out people would have that month, if not for several months.

There was music from 7pm, with DJs Stevo, Neil Collins, Trafford and co-founder Samuel Potts himself building up the energy before Groove Armada got everyone drenched in sweat. Drinks were cheap, the sound level and lighting was quality, and many glossy red faces were sent home from the Trades Hall smiling.

“'We are completely overwhelmed by the support and demand for these shows,” co-founders Juliet Cromwell and Sam Potts said. “The level of global renowned DJs who are keen to play, and take time out to get behind this charity event series is truly mind blowing. The Walthamstow community is buzzing right now. There will be more to come for Stow-Ho house. Watch this space.”