Groucho Club licence re-instated after fresh rules proposed for venue

The Groucho Club’s licence has been conditionally re-instated after police proposed new rules on members bringing guests and staff monitoring toilets.

The London private members’ club had its licence temporarily suspended following allegations that a woman was raped inside the venue on November 13 this year.

A 34-year-old man was arrested in Hertfordshire on suspicion of rape and has subsequently been bailed.

On Wednesday, a Westminster City Council licensing sub-committee lifted the licence suspension with immediate effect, provided the club complies with new licence conditions that will be decided on in the coming days.

Groucho staff cried as the committee announced its ruling. An announcement on its next steps will be made on Wednesday evening, a representative of the club confirmed.

During the hearing, the Metropolitan Police made 13 recommendations for the new licence conditions, that, in summary, included: properly supervising toilet areas, proper staff welfare training, and a tightening-up of “previously lax procedures” relating to members and their guests.

Discussions referencing the police investigation were held in private.