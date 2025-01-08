Groucho Club to reopen without Elli Jafari as CEO, as new guest rules are issued

New beginnings: the club is back from Friday, with updated rules and a fresh sign-in process (PA Wire)

All change at Soho’s Groucho Club as the recently troubled members’ club prepares to reopen this Friday, January 10.

The club closed before Christmas after an alleged rape on its premises in November, for which a 34-year-old man was arrested. He is believed to be a non-member.

Members returning this weekend will be met with a somewhat different club to the one they knew. CEO Elli Jafari — the club’s first female CEO — is no longer part of the business, having stepped down in December after just 10 months in the role. Her departure follows that of Ewan Venters, former chief executive of hospitality group Artfarm, which owns the club.

In an email sent to members, the club wrote: “We would like to extend our thanks to her for helping to steer the club through the last couple of months and wish her well for the future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In her place, though given the title of interim managing director rather than CEO, will be former Ronnie Scott’s man Simon Cooke, a long-time member of the club.

“Simon began his career running merchandising operations for rock bands like Queen, Prince, AC/DC and Eric Clapton, before moving into radio management at Jazz fm,” the email reads. “Simon most recently served for 13 years as Managing Director of Ronnie Scott's Club, during which time the club was re-established as one of the premier jazz clubs in the world.”

The Groucho will reopen this Friday at midday and is encouraging members to drop by in the early evening to see the newly refurbished Soho Bar.

As part of its reopening, and in an effort to ensure the safeguarding of those in the club, the Groucho has amended its sign-in policy, for both members and their guests. Where previously the Groucho entrance was famed for its leather-bound guestbook, entry is now digital-only and requires members to use the Groucho app.

To come in with guests — each member is welcome to invite four, as before — members will be required to provide their guests’ full name, email address and contact number.

As per the email: “Guests will then be sent a QR code to present on their arrival to the club, and will then be allowed entry when accompanied by the member who registered them.”