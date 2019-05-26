Ground search team unable to locate missing Island fisherman

There was much activity Sunday but the same outcome in the search for a missing Island fisherman.

Jordan Hicken was lost while fishing out of Naufrage Harbour early Tuesday morning. The rescue effort was called off Tuesday evening and RCMP took it over as a missing persons case.

After two days away, P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue were back out Sunday in full force helping community volunteers.

RCMP say there were 76 kilometres of shoreline covered from Savage Harbour to East Point with 67 kilometres covered on foot. Drones were also involved, said RCMP Staff Sgt. Howard Fitzpatrick.

The ground search team expanded the search area Sunday and drones were used to cover rough terrain, Fitzpatrick said.

Fishing community helps out

Fitzpatrick said there was assistance Sunday from Parks Canada, various fire departments from Eastern P.E.I., and fishermen came from all over to search the waterways.

"Unfortunately, we weren't able to find anything," he said. "We covered a great deal of terrain."

Most of Saturday's search was done with drones.

