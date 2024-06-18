Groundbreaking ceremony held for new fire station in Tradition
The continued growth in Port St. Lucie prompted fire officials to move up the construction timeline for a new fire station in Tradition.
Harry Enten said it could point to "a historic moment" in American politics.
NHL legend Wayne Gretzky shares five children with wife Janet, and they've each chosen their own paths.
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A plastic surgeon in the Florida Panhandle was charged with his wife's death after she suffered a cardiac arrest and died days after he performed after-hours procedures on her in his clinic last year, authorities said.
After she recently held private listening sessions for her upcoming sixth album, Katy Perry has officially announced that the first single for the project, “Woman’s World,” will arrive next month. The pop star plans to drop “Woman’s World” on July 11 at 7 p.m. ET, with the official video to premiere the following day. She …
"'I’m so angry,' my second sister said, visibly shaking. 'I’m not kidding, I’m mad.' Our parents had been cruelest to her."
‘He needed a woman who looked & played the part & let him be the star,’ the Melania confidant said of Donald Trump
Katy Perry wowed in IG pics wearing an underboob-flashing white crochet bikini and muscular metal legs to announce her upcoming new song 'Woman's World'.
A wildlife biologist saw a moose and decided to take a short video. “It ended up being a better video than I expected,” Wes Larson said.
One of Russia's nuclear-powered cruise missile submarines appears to be "falling apart," an OSINT analyst said about photos of the vessel in Cuba.
Here's an official lip reading of what the royals were talking about during Trooping the Colour 2024.
An “upscale McDonald's” is a luxury many can't afford, he says.
Donald Trump's niece listed multiple reasons for the morbid moniker.
The House Ethics Committee says it's now looking into whether Gaetz sought to "obstruct government investigations of his conduct."
With a two-year-old and another baby on the way, Cristina Ribeiro thought the house she and her family were renting in a quiet Milton subdivision would be a place for her children to grow.Now she's facing the prospect of moving out two weeks after she finishes recovering from a C-section, following a decision by the Landlord and Tenant Board — a decision she wants to ask the board to review on the grounds of discrimination against pregnancy and sex, as well as procedural problems.The board said
When former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon goes to prison, he won’t be serving time at what’s known as a “Club Fed,” the most comfortable type of facility in the federal system, as he had wanted, according to people familiar with the arrangements.
Mandel recounted the bloody scene to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.
The Princess Royal, who showed off her equestrian skills at the 1976 Olympics, knew just what to do when her horse got spooked at King Charles' birthday celebration
RCMP have confirmed that two cousins who went missing in Dawson Creek, B.C., have been found dead weeks apart.On Tuesday, police confirmed they had identified the remains of Darylyn Supernant, who was 29 when she was last seen alive on March 15, 2023.Supernant's remains were found April 19, 2024, on the 219 Road of Dawson Creek, a city of approximately 12,000 residents about 750 kilometres northeast of Vancouver and 20 kilometres from the Alberta border. Police say DNA testing was done to confir
The "Late Night" comedian also mocked suck-up Republicans with a blunt supercut.
Tight End University begins Monday and Chiefs star Travis Kelce’s annual camp will include a special concert this year.