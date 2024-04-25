Groundbreaking held for Freedom Park at Navy Pier
Ground was broken Thursday on Freedom Park at the Navy Pier, which will be the largest veterans park on the West Coast.
Ground was broken Thursday on Freedom Park at the Navy Pier, which will be the largest veterans park on the West Coast.
Cooper wore a sexy lacy bodysuit from SKIMS' Wedding Shop collection after marrying Matt Kaplan in Mexico
NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s highest court on Thursday overturned Harvey Weinstein ’s 2020 rape conviction, reversing a landmark ruling of the #MeToo era. The court found the trial judge had improperly allowed testimony against the ex-movie mogul based on allegations that weren’t part of the case. Weinstein, 72, will remain in prison because he was convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 of another rape. But the New York ruling reopens a painful chapter in America’s reckoning with sexual misconduct by po
In a suit being brought by her ex-cameraman, Megan Thee Stallion is being sued for allegedly creating a hostile work environment and forcing her former videographer to watch her having lesbian sex.
Sabrina Carpenter went braless wearing the Mirror Palais Anemone Dress in butter featuring illusion tulle adorned with lace appliqués along the neckline and hem
"I'm trying to understand what the disincentive is from turning the Oval Office into the seat of criminal activity in this country," Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A photographer who worked for Megan Thee Stallion said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that he was forced to watch her have sex, was unfairly fired soon after and was abused as her employee. In the suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Emilio Garcia said that after a night out in 2022 in Ibiza, Spain, he was in an SUV with the hip-hop star when she began having sex with another woman right next to him. He was unable to get out of the moving car, and would have been in the middl
The former president gave a truly bizarre "White House" gift to a visitor.
Longtime Toronto Maple Leafs radio announcer Joe Bowen wasn't shy about his frustration with a listless crowd at Scotiabank Arena Wednesday night, as the team dropped game three of its first-round playoff series with the Boston Bruins. Bereft of many opportunities for his signature "Holy Mackinaw" goal call as the Leafs skaters were held to just two goals — continuing a recent trend over the last several playoff games where the team can't seem to score — Bowen teed off on the crowd for being qui
She was worth £25 million by the time she was 11 years old but Charlotte Church has revealed her fortune has gone.
The "chosen ones" are reportedly sad they didn't get new roles after Prince William and Kate Middleton's latest appointments.
Jonathon Candy, 42, fatally shot his wife, Lindsay Candy, 39, and three of their four children, ages 18, 14, and 12, on April 22, before dying by suicide
Princess Charlotte will be celebrating her 9th birthday next week, and she has a cool hidden talent! Her mum Kate Middleton recently opened up about her hobby...
The 24-year-old London, Ont. natives connected through social media in 2016.
During arguments over Donald Trump's immunity claim, Justice Samuel Alito raised the saying that grand juries would indict a ham sandwich if asked to.
The couple, who wed in 2002, supported their friend Gabriela Peacock’s book launch at the Broadwick Soho
"So far as I know, you don't pay someone $130,000 not to have sex with you," the Utah senator remarked about the ex-president's payments to Stormy Daniels.
Cassidy Hutchinson also addressed the new indictment of her onetime boss, former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
"I've been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina," she said
"We pulled over and I got out of the car and saw that an alligator had him by the leg," Walter Rudder recalled to a local news outlet about the scary incident
Toronto-based influencer Roxy Earle says she was excited about the new line at Mango, but was quickly disappointed.