KATE MIDDLETON DIAGNOSIS:

Vote: Did the Princess of Wales owe it to the public to share her diagnosis?

Tell us what you think of the weeks-long speculation over the Royal's health

‘This is groundbreaking’: University at Buffalo to be hub for AI

WKBW - Buffalo Scripps

There’s an effort to make New York State the hub for artificial intelligence and the University at Buffalo will become the home to Empire AI.