Grounded plans delays San Diego flights

Just over a year ago, Toronto native Ben Pobjoy set off on a challenge to break the Guinness world record for the most marathons completed in one year. Pobjoy closed off 2023 with a total of 242 freestyle marathons over the span of 365 days — taking it one step further and completing his treks across nearly 70 countries around the world.Dubbing it the "Marathon Earth Challenge," Pobjoy said his solo attempt to break the world record was no walk in the park."This past year has been mentally and p