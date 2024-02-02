Groundhog Day Results: See them here

Historic snowfall. Record-smashing cold. Winter has been in high gear for the first month of 2024 across much of Canada, and that has many Canadians asking an age-old question: Will spring be here soon?

Groundhog Day 2024 puts the answer to that question in the tiny hands of furry prognosticators across Canada and the U.S. as we turn to everyone's favourite forecasting rodents to find out if we're in for an early taste of spring, or if it will be better to hibernate through the next six weeks.

Explainer: Groundhog Day Six (6) More Weeks of Winter (The Weather Network)

The holiday is a popular tradition celebrated in North America on February 2. According to folklore, if the groundhog sees its shadow, it will be scared and return to its burrow. That translates to a forecast of six more weeks of winter on the way. Under cloudy skies, the groundhog stays out to visit, suggesting we'll see an early spring.

Not unlike their human counterparts, the marmot meteorologists don't always agree on the forecast. We’ll provide updates on each prognosis as they become available, so check back regularly to find out what the continent's prominent weather woodchucks have predicted for the weeks ahead.

Groundhog Day success rate since 2020

Groundhog success rate since 2020 (The Weather Network/Canva Pro)

In the meantime, here's a refresher on last year's predictions.

2024 GROUNDHOG DAY RESULTS

Predictions will be published below as they become available.

Lucy The Lobster: Barrington Passage, N.S. - Six more weeks of winter

Who says groundhogs are the only ones that can predict the weather?

Lucy is a local celebrity, drawing a crowd this groundhog day. Unfortunately, for spring lovers, Lucy had bad news. She saw her shadow, and predicted six more weeks of winter.

Shubenacadie Sam: Nova Scotia- Early spring

Shubenacadie Sam was scheduled to be the first prognosticator to reveal his predictions, but she was fashionably late, making her prediction a few minutes after Lucy.

Story continues

Sam says early spring.

Fred La Marmotte: Quebec - Early spring

After the sudden and tragic loss of Fred La Marmotte last year, event organizer, Roberto Blondin, announced that the tradition would continue this year with Fred’s successor: Fred Junior.

The results were made in front of Permaculture school in Val d'Espoir, and Fred had good news for winter-weary folks: spring is just around the corner!

Wiarton Willie: Ontario - Early spring

APRIL WALKER - Wiarton Willie

(April Walker/The Weather Network)

Willie made his prediction around 8:07 am (EST), calling for an early spring to a crowd of cheers.

APRIL WALKER - Wiarton Willie

The scene in Wiarton on Groundhog Day. (April Walker/The Weather Network)

Folks who didn't attend the festivities can continue the fun Saturday at the free Family Festival Events at Bluewater Park from 10 am to 4 pm. Events this year include a gaming trailer, rock climbing wall, axe throwing, photo booth, human foosball, a trackless train and so much more!

Manitoba Merv

Manitoba Merv has been leading local Groundhog Day celebrations for over 30 years.

He started as an actor in children's puppet shows at Oak Hammock Marsh Interpretive Centre but has since moved on to a Groundhog Day mascot with an impressive track record. Jacques Bourgeois, who worked in marketing and communications for the Oak Hammock Marsh Interpretive Centre, told CTV in 2019 that Merv had a 98 per cent success rate.

Merv is expected to make its bold predictions around 8 am (CST).

Balzac Billy: Alberta

In Alberta, we have Balzac Billy, a hog in disguise.

Groundhogs are plentiful in most parts of Canada and the U.S., but they aren't found in southern Alberta, Global News explains, and that is precisely where the community of Balzac is located.

Residents created a workaround with Balzac Billy, a man-sized mascot who has been predicting the spring forecast since the 1970s. He's not even a groundhog: according to the Lethbridge Times, Billy is a Richardson's ground squirrel, a common species in this locale.

This year, Billy will greet people in person at the Blue Grass Nursery and Garden Centre at around 8 am (MST).

A recap of Groundhog Day predictions, 2020-2023

Take a look at how Groundhogs have voted in the past, and you'll find Willie has a sunnier outlook than others.

"Statistically, Willie would likely always have a better chance of predicting an early spring due to Wiarton's placement in the snowbelts, a.k.a. the land of lake-effect snow and cloud," explains Weather Network meteorologist Kelly Sonnenburg. "Willie is a glass half-full type of rodent."

Click here to view the video