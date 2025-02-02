Groundhogs across Canada expected to forecast whether winter will end early

Today is Groundhog Day, and groundhogs across the country will emerge from their burrows to cast their annual forecast whether winter will end early this year.

Shubenacadie Sam is expected to be the first groundhog in North America to make a prediction, to be followed by Ontario’s Wiarton Willie and Quebec’s Fred la Marmotte.

Pennsylvania’s Punxsatawney Phil, whose annual declaration has been explosively popular since the 1993 movie “Groundhog Day,” is also expected to make an appearance.

Folklorists say the Groundhog Day ritual may have something to do with Feb. 2 landing midway between winter solstice and spring equinox.

In medieval Europe, farmers believed that if hedgehogs emerged from their burrows to catch insects it was a sure sign of an early spring.

The tradition says if a groundhog doesn’t see its shadow on Groundhog Day, springlike weather will soon arrive, but if a shadow appears, winter’s icy grip will hold on for another six weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2025.

The Canadian Press