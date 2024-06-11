Group aims to curb youth gang violence after deadly Escondido stabbing

CBC

The RCMP have charged one of their officers with criminal offences against a child following an investigation by the Serious Incident Response Team. According to a news release from SIRT, the officer was charged on Monday "under Part V (five) of the Criminal Code." The heading on that section of the criminal code is "sexual offences, public morals and disorderly conduct."The release also said SIRT worked with the RCMP's Integrated Child Exploitation unit and Digital Forensic Services. When reach