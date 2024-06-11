Group aims to curb youth gang violence after deadly Escondido stabbing

Local Journalism Initiative
The Halton Police have arrested four individuals following an investigation into a home renovation fraud in the Halton region. Police were called to a residence in Oakville on May 30, 2024, after a victim reported being scammed out of a significant amount of money by suspects claiming to represent a company called "Approved Roofing and Masonry." The suspects had initially approached the victim, offering a free chimney inspection and repair. After agreeing on a price, the suspects continually inf