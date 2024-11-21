New group assisting those struggling with mental health and addiction issues
If you’ve been looking for a mental health therapist recently, you’ve probably encountered a shortage. But, the need for mental health support is increasing nationwide.
Wesley and Sheila Lees' daughter waited in an emergency room for 16 hours, trying to get the care she needed. She died waiting for help at the Aberdeen Regional Hospital. Now, her family is calling for change in Nova Scotia's health-care system. Gareth Hampshire reports.
Dr. Melissa O’Brien says her decision to close her Corner Brook family practice on Dec. 17 is "heartbreaking." She says she feels there is no support from the provincial government to help doctors like herself, in a fee-for-service setting. The CBC’s Colleen Connors has the full story.
"One of the more serious and horrifying symptoms I had started experiencing was 'visions' of creatures crawling over me at night and attacking me as I attempted to sleep."
Surrey RCMP say a year-long investigation into a criminal group has resulted in one of the largest seizures of illicit drugs in the agency's history. Police say investigators with the Surrey RCMP drug unit conducted seven searches in Surrey, Coquitlam, New Westminster, Vancouver and Richmond, yielding significant amounts of cocaine, MDMA, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, along with prescription and counterfeit prescription pills.Guns, ammunition, body armour, cars and $119,000 in cash were also se
Personally, when I was in treatment, I lived for the moments that felt "normal," when I could forget about cancer for a little while. Seeing my loved ones' scalps would not have been helpful for me — it would have been a constant reminder that things were very much not normal.
The actor and singer opened up about experiencing flare-ups after social media users made comments about her body.
NEW YORK (AP) — A former doctor was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients, including children, over the span of years in the New York area.
In her new self-titled memoir, Cher alludes to making a decision about her first pregnancy with Allman.
Lee Wilson discovered she has a "100%" chance of developing ALS, after losing her father and grandmother to the disease
The creation of delusions may involve a fair bit of rational thinking.
“I was absolutely terrified … How could I not remember?” Marisa Christie recalled of welcoming her three baby girls in August
After multiple family killings in Vermont, experts explore mental health impacts
Eli Lilly shares are down 11% since president-elect Donald Trump nominated Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to be Secretary of Health and Human Services.
Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) affects up to 9% of women, but can take decades to diagnosis. These women suffered in silence for years.
HELLO! invited sleep expert Dr. Nerina Ramlakhan into our office to learn how to sleep better in menopause
A measles outbreak in New Brunswick is set to push Canada's annual case count to the highest it's been in five years, highlighting how infectious the disease is and how low vaccination rates have allowed it to take hold, says an immunologist.Forty-four cases have now been confirmed in the province, all in health Zone 3, which includes Fredericton and parts of the Upper Saint John River Valley area, the Department of Health said late Wednesday.It's the largest outbreak New Brunswick has on record
Here's what the Biden Administration did to protect access to medication abortion, and what the Trump Administration might do next.
But whether Republicans can get these kinds of cuts through Congress is complicated.
More than half of all American adults, almost 137 million people, could be candidates for the blockbuster GLP-1 drug semaglutide, a new analysis finds.
Top surgery is gender-affirming chest masculinization or feminization. As Andrew Lam reports, it's the first time Nova Scotia has had a dedicated program with specially trained surgeons for this kind of health care.