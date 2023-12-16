Group from Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County visit Israel
Group from Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County visit Israel
Group from Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County visit Israel
A woman from Surrey, B.C., is being remembered as a "hero" and a "vibrant soul" after her husband said she protected their infant son from a gunman who killed her and five others in Austin, Texas, last week.Sabrina Rahman, 24, had moved into a new home in the state capital with her husband Ishraq Islam and one-year-old son Ibrahim just a day before the shooting, Islam said.She was walking with Ibrahim in their new neighbourhood shortly after noon on Dec. 5, when the gunman opened fire, killing f
Dustin Huff and Yurui Xie face felony child abuse charges
Brittiny Lopez-Murray pleaded guilty this week to charges related to her 2021 arrest for sexually abusing her former student
The 20-year-old was arrested at his apartment complex, officials said.
The Duchess of Sussex said last month that they are "enjoying every moment" of the season with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
Ontario's police watchdog says a provincial police officer shot a man more than once at a hunting cabin in the Marmora and Lake area north of Belleville early Friday morning.The man was seriously injured and treated at a Kingston hospital, according to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in a social media post.The SIU said preliminary information suggests the 48-year-old man was first struck by a round from an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN), which can launch a variety of projectiles includin
A Georgia middle school teacher was arrested last week after multiple witnesses told authorities he threatened to behead a 13-year-old Muslim student who said the Israeli flag hanging in his classroom offended her.
Jullian Phillips was arrested in connection with the shooting of Zachariah Bannister and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon
A 25-year-old Toronto woman is facing two charges of first-degree murder, police say, after her children were found dead inside a Scarborough apartment last weekend.In a news release issued Friday, police said they were called to a residential building in the area of Kennedy and Ellesmere roads at 7:31 p.m. Sunday. A woman was found on the ground outside an apartment building with injuries as a result of a fall from a balcony, police say. Investigators previously said it appeared the woman jumpe
“You clearly know nothing,” the conservative pundit fumed.
The apology letters that Donald Trump-allied lawyers Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro were required to write as a condition of their plea deals in the Georgia election interference case are just one sentence long. Neither letter acknowledges the legitimacy of Democrat Joe Biden's win in Georgia’s 2020 election nor denounces the baseless conspiracy theories they pushed to claim Trump was cheated out of victory through fraud. “I apologize for my actions in connection with the events in Coffee County,” Powell wrote in a letter dated Oct. 19, the same day she pleaded guilty to six misdemeanors accusing her of conspiring to intentionally interfere with the performance of election duties.
Rudy Giuliani flashed a toothy grin as his lawyer told the judge he would back down from testifying.
The Queen's former royal chef Darren McGrady has revealed the family's surprising Christmas dinner tradition for young Prince William and Prince Harry
Regina police say two girls, aged 12 and 13, tried to evade officers after a bear spray attack. Officers then used a police dog to help arrest the two girls, injuring one of them.Resource officers responded to Mother Teresa Middle School at about 2 p.m. CST Thursday after a call about a bear spray incident, according to a police news release.They found a 12-year-old who told them two girls approached, sprayed her then fled, police say.Police say they then received reports of the two suspects at
Israel on Friday said it was opening a military police investigation into the killing of two Palestinians in the West Bank after an Israeli human rights group posted videos that appeared to show Israeli troops killing the men — one who was incapacitated and the second unarmed — during a military raid in a West Bank refugee camp. The B’Tselem human rights group accused the army of carrying out a pair of “illegal executions.”
If you want to see what brainwashing really looks like, it’s worth checking out the videos currently circulating on social media of Gazan parents dressing up their babies in Hamas “merch”.
Gautam Singhania is in an acrimonious divorce battle with his wife, who alleges he beat her and their daughter.
A Nunavut judge described a woman’s actions as a “revenge filicide” as she was handed down a life sentence for the killing of a child. The woman was convicted last year of the second-degree murder of her six-year-old daughter and the attempted murder of her two sons — a four-year-old boy and four-month-old boy. The woman’s name, as well as the names of the children and their father, are subject to a court-ordered publication ban. In court Wednesday, Justice Susan Charlesworth described a combati
On March 29, 2022, Navin Jones was found unresponsive at his family’s Peoria, Ill., home and later pronounced dead at the hospital
A jury found the 25-year-old guilty on all counts.